Verve Connect Powers Up Hewland Engineering with New EV Chargers Installation

Verve Connect is proud to announce the installation of our V-Go EV chargers at the main site of Hewland Engineering Ltd, one of the UK's renowned precision power train design and manufacturing companies. The installation is a testimony of V-Go EV chargers for their high quality, reliable, easy-to-use and affordable solutions. It also marked a significant step for Hewland Engineering's social responsibility towards strengthening its green credentials, enabling its employees and visitors to access more sustainable transport solutions.



V-Go EV chargers are all OZEV compliant, and the installation was carried out by Verve Connect's trusted OZEV certified installer, allowing Hewland Engineering to take advantage of the OZEV grant scheme, which provides lower project costs.Chris Edwards, Chief Commercial Officer at Verve Connect, commented on the project: "We are excited to support Hewland Engineering in their commitment to sustainability by providing our excellent 7kW robust metal cased V-Go EV chargers. The chargers are designed to be both attractive and exceptionally durable, providing a long service life and low maintenance. In addition to easy installation and software setup process, V-Go chargers carry a class leading customer service to ensure our chargers are always ready to use. We're confident that Hewland's staff will appreciate the high build quality and easy charging experience our products deliver."Hewland Engineering Ltd is equally enthusiastic about the new installation. Andy Morley, Managing Director at Hewland stated, "The quick installation and easy setup of Verve Connect's V-Go charge points have made a significant positive impact on our workplace. We're delighted to offer our employees and visitors the convenience of charging their electric vehicles on-site."Verve Connect's V-Go EV chargers are available in 7kW or 22kW options, catering for homeowners, landlords, or business owners. With impact resistant design using heavy gauge metal construction, the products are engineered for hassle-free hardware installation and software setup, providing features including DLM and PEN Fault Protection, WiFi, Ethernet , 4G connectivity options and a 3-year warranty.If you are interested in installing EV chargers, or want to be in our training session and become our installation partner, please reach out via v-go@verveconnect.co.ukAbout V-Go: https://vgoenergy.com/V-Go Energy is a brand of Verve Connect with the focus on energy solutions. Our company has its headquarters in London with operations covering the UK, EU and Asia Pacific regions. We are a long-standing partner supplying telecommunications equipment into leading international mobile and fixed line business and over the last four years we have expanded our reach into the Energy sector.Our business philosophy is focused on delivering our engineering expertise and business reliability through our quality products and responsiveness. The same proven focus has now been invested in our energy products which include our range of EV Chargers for home, workplace and commercial sectors.For information about Verve Connect, please visit www.verveconnect.co.uk.About Hewland Engineering LtdHewland is a transmission design and manufacturing company with headquarters based in Maidenhead, UK and its technical centre based in Southam, UK. Originally a racing gearbox design and manufacturing company, Hewland now specialises in the design, development, manufacturing and testing of bespoke transmission units for a wide range of applications that include automotive, maritime and aerospace sectors. Its partnership with Hero Motors allows Hewland to offer large-scale production volumes in addition to its own small to medium production capability.For more information about Hewland, please visit https://powertrain.hewland.com/