Highlights of the ees South America Conference 2024

The ees South America Conference 2024 will feature crucial discussions on the growth of energy storage and renewable hydrogen in Brazil. As solar and wind power continue to grow, the challenges of integrating these non-dispatchable sources into the electricity grid become increasingly obvious. During our conference experts will discuss the relevance of energy storage for the efficient integration of non-dispatchable energy, overcoming technical and economic barriers to optimize renewable energy use and promote Brazilian energy transition.



More Headlines Articles

Another highlight is the potential of energy storage to improve transmission and distribution in Brazil. The ability to unclog Brazilian electricity grids is vital for ensuring system stability, efficiency and operative flexibility and to allow further growth of renewable energy, which today represents the most competitive sources of electricity in Brazil. Storage solutions can reduce congestion and allow better demand management, benefiting both consumers and grid operators.The conference will also highlight the potential of energy storage for commercial and industrial (C&I) users at medium voltage. Discussions will focus on how these technologies can meet the specific needs of these users, providing cost savings and greater energy security. The economic feasibility and environmental benefits of storage will be analyzed for this crucial market segment. Additionally, the conference will also focus on the usage of energy storage for decarbonizing electricity generation in the Amazon region and other remote places, where solar energy and storage provide a viable and reliable alternative to generation based on fossil-fuels.Finally, low-carbon hydrogen production will be a central theme. The conference will explore sustainability concepts and the competitiveness of different "colors" of hydrogen, with an emphasis on sustainable production. Participants will discuss the advantages of green hydrogen and other low-carbon options, as well as strategies to make Brazilian production more competitive in the global market. This conference is jointly curated by ABSAE, the Brazilian Association of Energy Storage, and ABSOLAR, the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy."The ees South America Conference 2025 stands as a pivotal gathering for energy storage innovators, industry leaders, and policymakers. As we navigate the complexities of sustainable energy solutions, this conference will be a cornerstone in shaping the future of energy storage across the continent. We are delighted hosting this important conference during The smarter E South America in São Paulo," as Dr. Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director of Solar Promotion International GmbH points out.About ees South America - LATAM's Key Event for Batteries & Energy Storage Systemsees South America, LATAM's key event for batteries & energy storage systems, takes place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 27-29, 2024 and focuses on energy storage solutions suited to support and complement energy systems with increasing amounts of renewable energy sources and integrating prosumers and electrical vehicles.In 2023, ees South America welcomed around 50,000 visitors and more than 80 providers that showcased their products.ees South America brings together investors, utilities, installers, manufacturers and project developers from all over the world. The exhibition offers the ideal opportunity to discuss the current status and strategic trends for the Latin American markets, as well as technology innovations and new business opportunities.Together with ees Europe in Munich and ees India in Gandhinagar, the global ees exhibition series is represented on three continents.ees South America will be held in parallel to Intersolar South America, LATAM's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry, Power2Drive South America, LATAM's key exhibition and conference for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, and Electrotec+EM-Power South America, the event for electrical infrastructure and energy management. All four exhibitions are part of The smarter E South America.Organizers: ees South America is organized by Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim, Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI) and Aranda Eventos & Congressos Ltda, São Paulo as the co-organizer.www.ees-southamerica.com