MERSEN INTRODUCES MDC15D SERIES DC DISTRIBUTION FUSES

NEWBURYPORT, MA (July 22, 2024) - Mersen, a global expert in electrical protection and control for electrical power systems, is excited to announce the MDC15D series, the latest addition to Mersen's MDC DC Distribution fuse family.



More Headlines Articles

The MDC15D series offers full range 1500VDC protection up to 65A in a 20x65mm ferrule mount design. With a high interrupting rating of 50kA, the MDC15D series is ideal for EV charging applications for both AC and DC currents. It also provides protection to cabling and bus bar.Mersen's MDC DC Distribution fuses help customers achieve the ultimate protection for today and tomorrow and let system integrators and OEM manufacturers easily select fuses for the protection of DC distribution in a variety of applications. The MDC Series incorporates proven fuse technologies, providing optimal current limitation while achieving maximum performance.The MDC portfolio is designed to easily let customers choose fuses where coordination with other DC components is critical, eliminating unnecessary downtime. Other fuses in the MDC Series include:• MDC06A 600V DC/AC 10x38mm Auxiliary Fuse• MDC10A 1000VDC/750VAC 10x38mm Auxiliary Fuse• MDC10M 1000VDC Main Fuse• MDC15A 1500VDC 10x85mm Auxiliary FuseMersen MDC series fuses were developed in response to market need for DC fuses capable of opening safely at low and high fault currents. The MDC series provides unique performance characteristics allowing customers to safely protect their equipment and personnel.For more information about the MDC15D series, visit our MDC15D series product page. For more information about Mersen, visit ep.mersen.com.ABOUT MERSENMersen is a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials for high-tech industries, with over 135 years of experience, and more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a broad portfolio of products in electrical protection and control and offers solutions for power management applications. Mersen Electrical Power teams work with customers worldwide to design and to deliver customized solutions and key products into various key markets such as commercial, industrial, renewable energies, power electronics, and E-mobility. Mersen's mission is to make customers applications safer and more reliable. For more information, visit ep.mersen.com.------PRESS CONTACTKaren SchmuchSr. Marketing Communications Manager, North Americakaren.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919