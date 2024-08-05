Tigo Energy Crosses 500-Installation Engagement Mark With Green Glove Program

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that more than 520 solar installations have been enrolled in the Tigo Green Glove program, which provides support and resources throughout every phase of system installation. With a primary focus on delivering Total Quality Solar via a premium customer experience for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) installers, the Green Glove program has enriched the installer journey, from design to commissioning, for installers across four continents.



"The Green Glove program has been extremely helpful to me as I work on my first commercial project (500 kWP) using Tigo products," said Michael P. Stangl, PE, Consulting Engineer at Renewable Power Design Group. "In particular, the Green Glove representative was very competent and answered my questions in a very timely manner. PV Installers need this type of support when using a new product."The Green Glove process starts with a comprehensive design review before installation, in which Tigo support personnel provide valuable insights and guidance. During installation, Tigo support personnel remain on-call at regional Tigo locations to assist and address any concerns. After installation, a member of the Tigo support team conducts a thorough review and facilitates follow-up discussions, continually addressing outstanding questions and gathering feedback to enhance the installation experience further. Piloted in North America, the region accounts for nearly 60% of Green Glove sign-ups, with nearly 70% of Green Glove sign-ups globally coming from the C&I market segment."For Tigo, adopting the Total Quality Solar ethos started with our products and has since expanded far beyond the company walls into what is the Green Glove program today," said JD Dillon, chief marketing officer at Tigo Energy. "When solar projects go well, you have no shortage of companies ready to publish case studies; when something in solar goes wrong, you never hear about what exactly went amiss. Getting it right is more important than getting credit, and it should be noted that not all systems in the Green Glove program have been Tigo systems. Green Glove participants benefit from a second opinion from a source with thousands of engineering hours spent analyzing issues in C&I installations and a shared commitment to Total Quality Solar."Through a series of formalized support engagements, the Green Glove program drives quality across the solar value chain with a process that engages installers before, during, and after installation. After more than 15 years in the market, in excess of tens of thousands of commercial installations, and >1.5GWh monitored daily, Tigo is sharing insights into the success factors and the challenges for C&I solar installations. With a Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) platform that interfaces with thousands of different inverters across dozens of suppliers, Tigo also has a uniquely broad view of a vast set of configurations, situations, challenges, and solutions."In the solar industry, we have been innovating and iterating at a pace that could be considered inspirational, if not frantic. We're now at a point where we must focus on both quality and deployment simultaneously," said Nico Jonson, chief executive officer of SunCast Media. "What I appreciate about the Tigo team is the focus on education and doubling down on quality assurance. Tigo has recognized their challenges and, instead of ignoring them, has taken proactive steps to address and fix them."For an in-depth conversation about the Green Glove program and the history of Total Quality Solar at Tigo, watch Nico Johnson, host of SunCast Media, interview JD Dillon of Tigo for the REsource Labs YouTube channel here. To register for the Green Glove program, please visit the Tigo Energy website.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.