Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Texas Announces Keynote Speakers and Conference Program

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today announced the lineup of keynote speakers for its first regional conference and trade show in Austin, Texas. The event will be held from November 19-20, 2024, at the Austin Marriott Downtown.



"Program development for IESNA Texas was driven by a single question: 'Does this topic deliver the insights, information, and takeaways needed by clean energy professionals to succeed within the state?'" said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "Guided by our conference committee and association partners, we've curated a lineup of expert speakers and topical conference sessions to inform business decisions and spur clean energy adoption in one of the country's most dynamic markets."Featuring 16 informative sessions presented by top experts and policy makers, the conference program will explore state policy and regulatory trends as well as key issues and opportunities within the region.Keynote & Conference Session Highlights"Public Utility Commission of Texas Update & Forecast," keynote by Thomas J. Gleeson, Chairman (Public Utility Commission of Texas)."Solar and Storage: Better Together?" keynote featuring moderator Doug Lewin (President, Stoic Energy LLC) and panel participants Tasha McCarter (Vice President, Cleantech Strategic Growth, RWE), and Caitlin Smith (VP of Policy and Corporate Communication, Jupiter Power)."Legislative Preview: Texas Energy Policy in the 89th Regular Session," conference session with Amy Heart (Sunrun) and Matthew Boms (Texas Advanced Energy Business Alliance)."How LDES Technologies Can Solve ERCOT's Capacity Woes and Shape Texas' Energy Transition," conference session featuring moderator Ray Saka (IHI Terrasun Solutions) and panel participants Caroline Brannock (BASF Corporation) and Hugh McDermott (ESS Inc.)."Opportunity and Impacts of the IRA In Texas," conference session with Sylvia Leyva Martinez (Wood Mackenzie).Attend Intersolar & Energy Storage North America TexasAccess educational sessions, 35+ top solar, storage, and EV charging infrastructure exhibitors, engaging networking events, and much more at our best rate: Register here.About Intersolar & Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, IESNA events deliver insightful education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. The flagship event takes place February 25-27, 2025, in San Diego, California; the regional event debuts November 19-20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit intersolar.us.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of in-person exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more at divcom.com.