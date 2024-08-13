Tigo Energy Showcases 800W MLPE and Installer Service Program for LATAM at Intersolar South America

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that the Company's presence at the 2024 Intersolar South America in São Paulo, Brazil will focus on supporting installers with high-quality products and quality-focused service programs. At the show, Tigo representatives will showcase the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) Professional software platform and the entire family of Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE devices, including the recently introduced TS4-X-O, which supports today's most powerful solar modules.



At Intersolar South America 2024, Tigo will demonstrate the most advanced MLPE product suite for optimization, module-level monitoring, and rapid shutdown for solar projects of all sizes. In addition to leading solar innovation with the Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE family of products, the Company's commitment to Total Quality Solar has manifested by improving the industry through the Green Glove installer service program."It is a pleasure for Innovatis to work with a company like Tigo Energy, which delivers quality products and services that span from the training before purchasing the equipment to the after-sales service," said Lélio Jr, CEO at Innovatis, who recently deployed Tigo in a project of 5,400 optimizers (TS4-A-O). "The peace of mind of working with premium products is priceless for us. We used Tigo in the 3MWp project at the Children's Hospital in Brasília, and the result has been outstanding. Our partnership with Tigo is the same as with our clients, lasting and based on a shared commitment to quality."The Green Glove process starts with a comprehensive design review before installation, in which Tigo support personnel provide valuable insights and guidance. During installation, Tigo support personnel remain on-call at regional Tigo locations to assist and address any concerns. After installation, a member of the Tigo support team conducts a thorough review and facilitates follow-up discussions, continually addressing outstanding questions and gathering feedback to enhance the installation experience further. Nearly 70% of Green Glove sign-ups globally come from the C&I market segment."The Green Glove program is designed to assist installers and integrators with their first projects using Tigo MLPE solution and to ensure successful projects from planning to installation and into operations," said Manoel Monteiro, LATAM Sales and Marketing Manager at Tigo Energy. "Many Tigo partners are impressed with our Customer Success team's service on each project. Our commitment to Total Quality Solar ranges from residential systems to large-scale power plants, and we look forward to growing the Green Glove program in this region."Schedule a meeting with the Tigo team at Intersolar South America 2024 here to learn more about Tigo Flex MLPE solutions and the Tigo Energy Intelligence monitoring platform. Tigo will be exhibiting for the duration of the event, from August 27-29.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.