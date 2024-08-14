ANRA Technologies Showcases Advanced Drone Capabilities at New York Power Authority

WHITE PLAINS, NY - August 14, 2023 - ANRA Technologies, a global leader in uncrewed traffic management and operational solutions, successfully demonstrated its state-of-the-art drone inspection capabilities at the New York Power Authority's (NYPA) facility in White Plains, NY. The event, held on August 1, featured live drone operations and showcased ANRA's Mission Manager software to NYPA executives and invited guests.



The demonstration highlighted the potential for drones to revolutionize utility inspections. Utilizing multiple drones, ANRA displayed the advanced features of its Mission Manager software, including real-time monitoring, tracking of multiple drone operations, and streaming live video feeds—all coordinated by ANRA's world-class airspace management capability. This technology promises significant safety and cost benefits for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations and sets a foundation for compliance with anticipated FAA rules.NYPA Robotics Program Manager Peter Kalaitzidis said, "ANRA's technology offers a transformative approach to our inspection processes, ensuring greater safety and efficiency. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership holds for the future of UAS Operations."Amit Ganjoo, Founder and CEO of ANRA Technologies, echoed this enthusiasm. "This demonstration underscores the capabilities of our Mission Manager software in real-world scenarios. We are proud to support NYPA in pioneering innovative solutions that enhance operational effectiveness and safety."ANRA Technologies has been supporting NYPA's drone operations since 2022, helping to integrate advanced drone management solutions into their infrastructure. This demonstration provided an opportunity to illustrate NYPA's commitment to their strategic vision of becoming the nation's first end-to-end digital utility.Attendees observed various drone operations, including linear inspections and property security monitoring, all coordinated and displayed from the Operations Center. The secure and encrypted live video streams and real-time data provided compelling evidence of the technology's effectiveness.The demonstration also underscored how ANRA's Mission Manager will assist NYPA in expanding its drone operations. By leveraging the comprehensive monitoring and tracking capabilities of the software, NYPA can enhance its inspection routines, improve response times, and reduce operational costs. This is particularly relevant as NYPA continues to lead in innovative applications of drone technology, as evidenced by its recent achievement of securing a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for BVLOS operations."With the FAA waiver, we can deploy drones for more extensive inspections without the limitations of visual line of sight," said Kalaitzidis. "ANRA's Mission Manager will be instrumental in managing these expanded operations safely and efficiently."This demonstration was observed at NYPA's Integrated Smart Operations Center a cutting-edge facility dedicated to leveraging data and digital tools to monitor NYPA's asset infrastructure, operations and enhance customer value. The center is a critical component of NYPA's strategic vision to become the nation's first end-to-end digital utility."Our strategic vision is centered on leveraging technology to improve our operations and customer service," said Kalaitzidis. "Integrating ANRA's Mission Manager into our UAS based inspection processes is a significant step towards achieving our vision of being a fully digital utility."This demonstration marks a significant milestone in the adoption of advanced drone technologies for utility inspections, setting a precedent for future applications across the industry.About ANRA Technologies:ANRA Technologies is a leading provider of uncrewed traffic management (UTM) solutions, specializing in airspace management, vertiport infrastructure, and UAM operations. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, ANRA is shaping the future of autonomous aviation by enabling safe, efficient, and sustainable aerial mobility.