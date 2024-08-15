New Branch! Kseng Solar Guangdong Branch Officially Opened to Accelerate Local Solar Development

Recently, Kseng Solar has reached a new milestone in its expansion with the successful opening celebration of its Guangdong branch, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Kseng Solar's commitment to Guangdong market.

Recently, Kseng Solar has reached a new milestone in its expansion with the successful opening celebration of its Guangdong branch. It marked the beginning of a new chapter in Kseng Solar's commitment to Guangdong market, enabling more timely and efficient services for local clients and enhancing our market presence in the region.



In the first half of 2024, Kseng Solar has set up six domestic branch offices in Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Hunan, Zhejiang, and Henan, and is about to further extend its network with additional branches in Hubei, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Sichuan, and Chongqing by the end of 2024. These expansions aim to provide comprehensive one-stop solar power solutions for the national solar market, offering more efficient and localized services to our expanding customer base.China's dual carbon goal and targeted policies have provided strong force, enabling the country's renewable energy market to thrive. With years of dedication in China's solar market, Kseng Solar has expanded its business across 21 provinces and cities, and has achieved a cumulative shipment of 4.2GW of aluminum solar rack systems in the C&I sector by the end of June 2024, ranking it No.1 in growth rate within China's aluminum solar racking market.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar will continue to improve our solar racking solutions and services, further expanding its business layout to meet client demands.