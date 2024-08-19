Trinasolar Vertex N 720W modules show ultra-low degradation of 1.6% in UV300 test

Trinasolar Co., Ltd ("Trinasolar" or "the company"), a global leader in smart PV technology and energy storage solutions, and its Vertex N 720W modules have excelled in UV testing by the China General Certification Centre (CGC). The modules were exposed to UV300, testing that is 20 times tougher than IEC basic UV test (UV 15). The test equals four years of field UV exposure, meaning that the 1.6% total degradation presented by Vertex N is extremely low.



PV module performance under UV irradiation is critical for long-term module reliability, so an increasing number of organisations are adopting rigorous UVID tests. Therefore, Trinasolar's Vertex N 720W modules showing degradation of just 1.6% following exposure to 300kWh/m² of frontal UV irradiation is a significant achievement, leading the industry and highlighting the reliability of Trinasolar products.For Trinsolar's tested module, the EL images show that the cells have no visible defects, and the performance of each module cell is highly consistent after the UV300 test. Furthermore, the modules passed both insulation and wet leakage tests following each UV test cycle, further validating the exceptional UV attenuation performance of Trinasolar Vertex N modules.RETC has included UVID in its thresher test for the first time in PVMI this year. In the UVID category, PV module samples withstand UV220 exposure with less than 2% degradation in maximum power. Trinasolar Vertex N 625W module is one of only two modules meeting RETC's UVID high achiever criteria. It shows 1.53% and 0.94% degradation respectively in the front and back after the UVID test."Trina has had the lowest degradation rates of any manufacturers we tested this year, so the product has done amazingly well," said RETC's chief executive and president, Cherif Kedir, in June.Trinasolar's position as a trusted market leader has been reinforced since its Vertex N series, based on n-type i-TOPCon advanced technology and the 210mm product technology platform and including both large- and medium-format modules, has passed rigorous UV tests, further affirming its reliability.Cao Yunduan, head of global branding and marketing at Trinasolar, said: "Great product reliability reflects not only technical excellence but also a commitment to customer experience and social responsibility."Trinasolar remains steadfast in implementing rigorous quality controls during the research and development phase to maximise customer value."Trinasolar will continue to use cutting-edge technology to create exceptional products and to bring about a net-zero world.About TrinasolarTrinasolar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic (PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trinasolar delivers PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through constant innovation, Trinasolar continues to push the PV industry forward by creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularising renewable energy. Trinasolar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the world.To date, Trinasolar has delivered more than 205 GW of solar modules worldwide. In addition, Trina's downstream business includes solar PV project development, financing, design, construction, operations and management, and one-stop system integration solutions for customers. Trinasolar first launched the Energy IoT brand in 2018 and is now aiming to be a global leader in smart energy. In June 2020, Trinasolar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.