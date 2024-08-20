SMA America to Unveil New Energy Solutions and Technologies at RE+ Tradeshow in Anaheim

SMA America is set to participate in the largest clean energy event in North America, RE+, from September 9-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Located at booth #1 in the outdoor Grand Plaza, SMA America aims to make a substantial impact on the industry during the conference.



On Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., attendees are invited to join the "Managing Energy to Save Yours" event, which will highlight SMA's commitment to comprehensive energy solutions and superior service. The event will feature food, drink, live entertainment, prizes and networking opportunities.This year's booth theme is "Managing Energy to Save Yours," coinciding with RE+'s 20th anniversary.Jeppe Johansen, managing director for SMA America, stated, "RE+ is a pivotal event for the renewable energy industry, offering a unique platform for innovation, collaboration and idea exchange. Our participation enables us to connect with industry leaders, showcasing SMA's latest advancements in large-scale, our developments in energy storage and the new solutions we have coming to the market."Product Unveilings and Technological ShowcasesSMA America is set to unveil new residential energy solutions and technologies. Attendees will get their first look at the SMA Home Storage system, offering a modular, customizable battery for homeowners.The "I LOVE THE SUN" showcase will emphasize the importance of solar energy through a comprehensive display of products, technology and applications including the Sunny Boy Smart Energy inverter that offers a hybrid solution that enables both immediate energy use and storage in one single device.The integration of the SPAN Smart Panel into the SMA Home Energy Solution will also be presented, showcasing advanced energy management technologies for a whole-home backup solution, coming to market in 2025.In the commercial and industrial market segment, featured products include the efficient Sunny Tripower CORE1 and Sunny Tripower X inverters. SMA will also showcase the new "FULL OF ENERGY" campaign, with a sneak peek of the cutting-edge SMA Commercial Storage solution along with the Sunny Tripower Storage X. Visitors can explore digital resources such as the Energy App, 360° app, ennexOS Sunny Portal, and Sunny Design for detailed views of energy management, design and control.For the large-scale business segment, SMA will showcase the Sunny Tripower PEAK3 and the new modular power conversion solution, Sunny Central FLEX, and have product experts on hand to discuss critical topics like grid forming, repowering and DC-coupling. With interactive display components, attendees can visualize the varied capabilities of SMA Large Scale solutions.Highlights of SMA America's Participation with Leading Industry Partners:SMA America will collaborate with Authorized Distributors (ADs) and key business partners to present a robust display throughout the conference. Key highlights include:Solar Sips Happy Hour with REXEL - Sept 10, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rexel Booth N96027Support of Greentech Renewables' commercial solutions unveilingCoffee and conversation with Wesco - Sept 11, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wesco Booth 8, Grand PlazaBayWa r.e. Solar Scavenger Hunt at RE+ leading to a Happy Hour + POWERUP+ Loyalty Program for installers launchScheduled SMA Events:Tuesday morning, September 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., SMA, in collaboration with Unirac, will host a "Wake Up with SMA" event at the booth, spotlighting the commercial and industrial sectors. The event will feature a deep dive into UL 3741 standards, offering hands-on displays and an educational experience led by experts from both companies. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with product managers and applications engineers to address their questions about this new hazard control solution, all while enjoying espresso and breakfast.The Wednesday, September 11 "Wake up with SMA" educational session, scheduled in the SMA booth (#1 on the Grand Plaza) from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m., will focus on the large-scale business segment, offering discussions, design support and expert insights into the utility-scale industry. Topics covered will include grid forming best practices, repowering services, string vs. centralized inverters perspective and an introduction to the new Sunny Central FLEX. With fresh coffee, and morning snacks - there will be no better way to start the day.For more information on SMA's presence at RE+, please visit: www.sma-america.com/replus2024.