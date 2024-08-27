Encore Renewable Energy begins construction on first New York solar project

Encore Renewable Energy, a leading solar and energy storage developer, announced today that construction is underway on a 3.6MW solar array located in Constable, NY. Constable Solar is Encore's first solar project in New York State and part of nearly 90MW of solar and energy storage currently under development by Encore in the Empire State. Under New York's NY-Sun Initiative and VDER program, NYSEG will compensate Encore for the electricity produced from the new array and deliver affordable, reliable and carbon-free energy to their customers.



"With New York's ambitious clean energy goals and an evolving energy supply market that is finding renewables to be an increasingly more cost effective form of energy production, the demand for solar has never been higher," said Chad Farrell, Founder and co-CEO of Encore Renewable Energy. "Utilities are the tip of the spear when it comes to broader clean energy adoption, and delivering projects like this in partnership with NYSEG is critical for meeting increased energy demand at affordable costs for ratepayers.""NYSEG is proud to do our part to support New York State's clean energy goals," said Tim Lynch, Senior Director of Electric Transmission Services for NYSEG. "By working with organizations like Encore Renewable Energy, NYSEG is empowering local communities. These collaborations are essential in creating a resilient grid that can meet the demands of the present while securing a greener tomorrow."A partnership is already in place with J&R Pierce Family Farm, located in West Chazy, NY, to provide sheep to rotationally graze the site to meet the vegetation management standards required for solar production. This agrivoltaic solution avoids the need for noisy, fossil fuel powered mowers while improving soil quality and boosting pollinator health."We're looking forward to partnering with Encore on this agri-energy project," said Rebekah Pierce of J&R Pierce Family Farm. "As a small family farm, these partnerships with local solar companies are vital for supporting our business and continuing to keep land in agricultural production."We're helping harvest the sun but also supporting the viability of our local food systems by producing a local, healthy, and affordable source of meat for our community," added Pierce.The project site, formerly used for hay production, is owned by siblings Michelle, Danielle & Steve Sirois, 29 year landowners in Constable. "This project provides an exciting opportunity to preserve our father's land by putting it to good use by supporting clean energy in the community," added the Sirois siblings.Construction has commenced with survey and civil activities underway and provided by New York-based solar contractor, GreenSpark Solar."We're thrilled to welcome Encore as a new portfolio partner and to kick off our first collaboration in Vermont, alongside this project in our home state of New York. Our values-aligned partnership is highlighted through both teams' designations as Certified B Corporations and member-owners within the nationwide Amicus Solar Cooperative," added Scott Abbett, Executive Director of Commercial Operations & Electrical Self-Performance, Co-Owner at GreenSpark Solar. "Working with Encore's team of development experts makes it easy for GreenSpark to focus on building high quality solar solutions for our shared projects."###About Encore Renewable EnergyEncore Renewable Energy is delivering energy's second act through solar and energy storage. Based in Burlington, Vermont, their team specializes in impact-driven renewable energy development and long-term asset ownership, reviving underutilized property such as brownfields and adding value with innovative land use solutions. As a certified B Corporation and leader in socially responsible business, Encore is committed to revitalizing communities and creating a cleaner, brighter future for all. For more information about Encore, please visit encorerenewableenergy.com.About GreenSpark SolarGreenSpark Solar is an independent solar company providing industry-leading and high quality EPC solutions since 2002. Our dedicated team of experts specializes in delivering customer-centric, streamlined, turnkey solar solutions that benefit all stakeholders. As a Certified B Corp and member-owner of the Amicus Solar Cooperative, GreenSpark offers industry-best pricing on quality equipment and solutions our partners can trust. Recognized as a NYSERDA Gold Quality Installer and Top Contractor by Solar Power World, GreenSpark Solar is headquartered in Rochester, NY. To learn more about GreenSpark Solar, visit www.greensparksolar.com.