OCG-Wind Pilot Under Construction

Ocergy Inc. is pleased to announce that the pilot of its OCG-Wind technology has entered the final stages of engineering, with first steel cut in less than two months, following the Final Investment Decision (FID) recently announced by TotalEnergies.



The OCG-Wind unit, fitted with a V112 3-MW Vestas turbine, will be anchored near the Culzean offshore field, in the North Sea, supplying approximately 20% of the gas platform power needs with green offshore wind energy. TotalEnergies secured the seabed rights in March 2023 through the Scottish Crown Estate INTOG process. TotalEnergies Culzean Wind project will be the first deployed among 13 INTOG projects selected that year."This pilot installation meets an important technical qualification milestone for Ocergy, demonstrating that our lighter, fully modular design can significantly reduce both the time and cost of building floating foundations," said Alexia Aubault, Ocergy's CTO. "By advancing our industrialization efforts and increasing our Technology Readiness Level (TRL), we are ensuring that our foundation is ready for commercialization and fully bankable across all markets."Ocergy is currently collaborating with over a dozen major developers worldwide and has optimized the OCG-Wind foundation for the 15-22 MW range of existing wind turbines."On behalf of the entire Ocergy team, I would like to extend our appreciation to TotalEnergies for their steadfast trust in our technology, our new shareholder Octopus Energy, which recently invested in Ocergy to support the commercialization of our technologies and our expansion into new markets, as well as our early investors Archer Wind, the EPCI contractor on this project, and Chevron Technology Ventures", said Dominique Roddier, Ocergy's CEO.About OcergyOcergy is a technology company developing sustainable offshore solutions:OCG-Wind is an efficient floating foundation supporting the latest generation of very large offshore wind turbines. The innovative hull allows the platform to have a very light weight, a necessity to reduce LCOE. It is tailored towards ease of industrialization, to bring flexibility in fabrication and increase use of the local supply chain in the project fabrication life cycle.OCG-Data is an autonomous environmental measurement buoy with an innovative architecture. It generates clean wind and solar power, storing energy in batteries to support a variety of instruments. This allows for advanced metocean and biodiversity assessments and monitoring, particularly for offshore wind development. With excellent stability and near-continuous data collection available in real-time, the first OCG-Data was deployed in the French Mediterranean in 2023.