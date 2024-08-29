POWWR Risk360 chosen as Retail Management Solution for RPower

POWWR, the respected energy software provider, today announces that RPower is using POWWR's Risk360 solution to improve its modelling capabilities so that it can better serve its customers. POWWR's Risk360 solution provides RPower with accurate demand forecasting, scheduling, and position reporting via a single intuitive platform.



More Headlines Articles

Based in Texas, RPower is a power generation company spanning baseload, peaking, and backup generation. Its principal focus is serving energy intensive businesses such as data centers ensuring a stable and cost-effective supply of power."We deliver tailored energy solutions that ensure efficiency and reliability for a broad range of industries. Our power generation solutions guarantee uninterrupted power supply for businesses with mission-critical operations complemented by our energy management services to unlock the full value of the market. To deliver on all our commitments, we require optimal data and insight," explains Jonathan Hargrove, Chief Revenue Officer at RPower. "The powerful modelling within POWWR Risk360 helps us gain insight on market pricing and portfolio dynamics."Popular with energy suppliers worldwide, Risk360 sets a new standard in data transparency, providing accurate demand forecasting, scheduling, and position reporting via a single intuitive platform. Risk360 automatically updates daily with any changes in the market and includes a multitude of data points such as future contract lengths, hedges, and forward price marks so that companies such as RPower can optimally minimize their risk."POWWR is well known in the industry and trusted. The accuracy of the data it provides is unparalleled. Plus, we found the POWWR Risk360 interface intuitive and easy to utilize." says Hargrove.POWWR Risk360 provides RPower with intelligence and insight into demand response and a host of daily scenario analysis reports accessible via a centralized platform that can be shared with its customers for complete transparency.In addition to detailed extreme weather forecasts, and reports into load versus hedge obligation, POWWR Risk360 offers a future-looking detailed P&L that accurately estimates RPower's costs and revenues on a daily basis. Unlike one-off guesstimates, POWWR Risk360 automatically updates with any changes in the market and includes thousands of data points."By removing the guesswork, POWWR Risk360 empowers RPower to better meet its clients' needs for reliable and efficient energy solutions, powering the future of industries across Texas and beyond," explains Matt Tormollen, CEO at POWWR.