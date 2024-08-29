Trina Solar's TOPCon Modules Exceed Expectations in 331 kW Rooftop Solar Installation for Healthcare Nonprofit

In February 2024, Equinox Renewable Energy, LLC completed the installation of a 331kW rooftop photovoltaic (PV) system utilizing Trina Solar's innovative Vertex N modules for enhanced efficiency and energy performance. This project supports Inspira Health's new health center in Deptford, New Jersey, marking a major milestone in sustainable energy adoption across the industry.



Inspira Health, a nonprofit healthcare organization, partnered with Equinox Renewable Energy, LLC and Trina Solar US to renovate Inspira's new health center by installing a rooftop PV system. This project required retrofitting an old sporting goods building into a facility optimized for green energy. The initiative helped reduce operational costs and advance Inspira Health's sustainability goals, ultimately benefiting the well-being of the local community.The 331kW system is expected to generate approximately 450MWh of sustainable energy annually, offsetting 70% of Inspira's energy needs and resulting in an annual decrease of 314 metric tons in carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to the annual usage of over 61 homes.With higher wattage and efficiency, Inspira is relying on Trina Solar's Vertex N modules, which require 241 fewer modules to achieve the 331kW system size, allowing for more flexibility in design. Equinox ordered and received the first batch of Vertex N modules available in the U.S. market which features Trina's patented n-type TOPCon technology."Our Vertex N modules are making a major impact in the future of solar innovation. By requiring fewer panels to achieve the desired system size, we can enhance efficiency and provide greater potential for scalability," said Steven Zhu, president of Trina Solar US. "This project with Inspira Health and Equinox Renewable Energy exemplifies how innovative technology can drive sustainability and create operational savings.""Working with a big team of professionals from Trina Solar US ensured this project reached the best possible outcome for the client," said Julian Rossini, principal at Equinox Renewable Energy. "This is a true example of how the right equipment manufacturers can become solution partners."About Trina SolarTrina Solar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider of photovoltaic (PV) modules and smart energy solutions, Trina Solar delivers PV products, applications, and services to promote sustainable development for the benefit of all humanity. By the end of March 2024, Trina Solar has shipped more than 205GW of modules. The company is currently developing a 5GW manufacturing base in Wilmer, Texas. Trina Solar has obtained extensive technical and brand recognition from renowned independent institutes worldwide, demonstrating the PV market's strong confidence in Trina's product value, technological innovation, and financial performance. It has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey 7 years in a row, has won "Overall Highest Achiever" by RETC for 4 consecutive years, was awarded the highest ranking, AAA, 5 times in a row in the PVTech Bankability Ratings report, and has been awarded "Top Performer" by PVEL for 10 consecutive years.Trina Solar's global business footprint has delivered clean energy to more than 170 countries and regions. With its mission of "Solar energy for all," Trina Solar is committed to working with others to create a net-zero future. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.You can find Trina Solar US on LinkedIn, Facebook, X at @TrinaSolarUS, or on Instagram at @trinasolarusa.About Equinox Renewable EnergyEquinox Renewable Energy was founded in 2022 by Julian Rossini. He began his path in the solar industry twelve years ago, working on the development and construction of several PV projects in Latin America. Equinox is a solar and energy storage EPC for the Commercial and Industrial market in the Northeast region, with offices in Southern New Jersey. With nearly 1 MW of solar projects built, more under construction, and a promising pipeline, Equinox Renewable Energy is a regional industry leader.LinkedIn | www.equinoxrenewable.com