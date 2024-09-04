Eaton streamlines residential solar and energy storage installations with new industry-first smart breakers and home energy management system

Intelligent power management company Eaton announces the AbleEdgeTM home energy management system providing homeowners and installers with a comprehensive, quickly installed and fully integrated solution to simplify a safe energy transition. Eaton's suite of home energy management solutions supports new levels of flexibility and energy resilience with configurations for retrofit and new construction projects powered by its next generation smart breakers, microgrid interconnect device and smart panels.



The residential segment is expected to install 10 gigawatts of storage in the U.S. between 2024 and 2028 (Wood Mackenzie, June 2024). Eaton's Home as a Grid approach and new AbleEdge technologies simplify the energy transition in homes, providing smart solutions that make it easier to reduce carbon footprint, keep the power on and support the electric grid. Importantly, Eaton's AbleEdge home energy management system is designed for interoperability with any residential energy storage and solar system in North America through open application programming interface (APIs) and multiple communication options for its microgrid interconnect device."We're providing flexible, cost-effective options to add solar and energy storage at home that minimize equipment and maximize functionality, without replacing your electric panels. We first delivered pioneering smart breakers to enable new levels of intelligence and scalability, and our AbleEdge ecosystem will transform new and existing Eaton home infrastructure. Now, you can rely on Eaton for even more flexibility in home energy systems," said Paul Ryan, general manager of Connected Solutions and EV Charging at Eaton. "And we're working closely with the biggest names in home solar and energy storage to accelerate a more sustainable, electrified future."Eaton's AbleEdge home energy management system will make it easier to install distributed energy resources (DERs), extend battery life and enable a seamless transition to backup power sources during grid outages. The company's modular approach reduces equipment count and installation time through a complementary and fully integrated suite of solutions that can be added to any Eaton BR loadcenter and meter breaker. The AbleEdge ecosystem will include:Eaton AbleEdge smart breakers leveraging industry-first technology for load management to help extend battery lifeEaton AbleEdge microgrid interconnect device enabling a seamless transition from grid power to energy storage system that can be retrofitted into existing Eaton meter breakersEaton AbleEdge critical loads and combiner box panels with flexible configurations accommodating nearly endless installation and retrofit requirementsEaton will demonstrate its innovative products and solutions enabling safe, reliable and sustainable power - including the AbleEdge home energy management system - at RE+ 24 booth D32011 in Anaheim, California from September 10 through 12.Learn more about Eaton's AbleEdge home energy management system and Home as a Grid approach.Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.