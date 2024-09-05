PSB Industries to Showcase Innovative Solutions at RNG Works Trade Show 2024





Nashville, TN - PSB Industries, a specialist in the design and fabrication of systems for dehydrating and purifying gasses and liquids, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming RNG Works Trade Show, taking place from September 10th to 12th, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Attendees can visit PSB Industries at Booth 220 to explore the company's latest advancements in gas purification, oxygen removal and dehydration technology.At the show, PSB Industries will highlight its Deoxo and TSA Dryer Package, which utilizes Catalytic Combustion and Temperature Swing Adsorption (TSA) to efficiently remove moisture and oxygen from gas streams. This innovative system features a multi-layered adsorbent bed capable of handling a wide range of inlet conditions, ensuring compliance with stringent pipeline specifications while optimizing operational costs. The Deoxo offers a cost-effective solution for the simultaneous removal of oxygen and moisture, enhancing the purity and quality of gasses for various applications.For more information about PSB Industries and its products, please visit: https://psbindustries.com/.About PSB Industries:PSB Industries specializes in the design and fabrication of systems for dehydrating and purifying gasses and liquids. With a global presence, PSB Industries serves multiple industries, offering advanced solutions that enhance the purity and quality of gas streams.