Tigo Energy Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Zhejiang Benyi New Energy Co., Ltd.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "the Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that the Company's Chinese affiliate, Tigo Energy Equipment Trading (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Zhejiang Benyi New Energy Co., Ltd. The complaint (Case No. (2024) Hu 73 Zhi Min Chu No. 177) was filed in the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court on August 21, 2024.



More Headlines Articles

The complaint alleges that certain Zhejiang Benyi New Energy Co., Ltd. rapid shutdown devices infringe on Tigo IP, specifically China Patent No. 200880114564.0, which relates to rapid shutdown technology. Rapid shutdown is a safety function for photovoltaic systems on buildings, designed to reduce the risk of electrical shock to emergency responders, and is mandated by building codes and regulatory bodies in a rapidly growing number of countries around the world. Tigo is a leader in rapid shutdown technology and module-level power electronics ("MLPE"), with more than 150 patents granted or pending. The Company actively licenses its patented technology to other solar equipment providers and has prevailed in multiple patent disputes.Millions of Tigo products are installed around the world, where they provide optimized, monitored, and safe solar to protect critical solar energy infrastructure and deliver consistent ROI for the lifetime of renewable energy systems. For more information about the portfolio of Tigo Flex MLPE solutions, please visit https://www.tigoenergy.com/ts4.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The Company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.