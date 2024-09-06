Kseng Solar Carport Structure Chosen for Multiple Projects in Japan

Recently, Kseng Solar successfully delivered three solar carport systems that are now in operation at high-end hotels and golf clubs across Aichi, Yamanashi, and Hyogo prefectures in Japan. All projects are grid-connected and have passed the rigorous Japanese construction confirmation standards.

Each carport features JIS-certified high-strength all-aluminum structure with black anodized surfaces from Kseng Solar, offering superior corrosion resistance and an aesthetic appeal. Notably, the carports in Aichi and Yamanashi offered to fit curved area with great flexibility, earning high praise from clients.During pre-project phase, Kseng team conducted comprehensive analyses of customer needs and geographical conditions to customize all-aluminum solar carport racking solutions. Moreover, the design includes decorative panels and efficient drainage systems that guarantee 100% water-proof performance, ideal for Japan's climate with frequent rainfall.Besides, supported by local office and warehouse, Kseng Solar ensured rapid response and smooth project completion. By delivering high-quality solar racking solutions and efficient localized services, Kseng Solar has secured the top market share in aluminum solar racking systems in Japan and South Korea.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar is committed to supporting Japan's journey towards clean energy and actively contributing to the transformation to a more sustainable future.