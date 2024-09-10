Discover the potential of hydrogen: hy-fcell for beginners

hy-fcell 2024 is not just a meeting place for insiders to find out about technological advances in hydrogen and fuel cells. Visitors from other sectors and areas of interest can also gain an impression of the drive technologies of the future at the international exhibition and find out what potential points of contact there are. Messe Stuttgart has created a special programme for them in cooperation with the Verband Region Stuttgart (association for the region of Stuttgart). The association as well as the Stuttgart Region Economic Development Corporation (WRS) are committed to promoting and developing the Stuttgart region as an economic and living area. Together, they aspire to drive forward the topics of hydrogen and fuel cells in order to make the region a hotspot of the technology.



More Headlines Articles

Models bring progress to lifeA large exhibition stand in the entrance area of hy-fcell demonstrates what is already possible today with hydrogen-based drives. One of the highlights of the exhibits shown here is the model of a hydrogen-powered aircraft from H2Fly. In September 2023, the Stuttgart-based pioneers achieved a breakthrough in aviation with the world's first test flight of a piloted electric aircraft powered by liquefied cryogenic hydrogen.But before hydrogen can be used in airplanes, ships or cars, the energy carrier must be produced. With their 3D model, the state agency e-mobil BW and the H2BW platform demonstrate which steps are necessary for this and how important it is for sector coupling: From electricity generation at the wind turbine, the production of hydrogen in the electrolyser and transportation by pipeline or truck, through to its use in industry, for example for high-temperature processes, as a starting material for chemical products in refineries or its use in H2 power plants.The offer from RWTH Aachen students, who invite visitors to the stand to play an information game, also promises to be entertaining.Guided tours and presentations for everyoneAt the hydrogen exhibition stand, interested parties can also find out more about the entire trade fair and register for other programme items specially developed for newcomers. The guided tours organised by e-mobil BW promise a concise, clear tour of the trade fair. The half-hour guided tours of hy-fcell will take place on 8th and 9th October at 3 p.m. and start at the exhibition stand at the Entrance East. Another interesting station is the joint stand of the H2BW platform, where various players will present their pilot and application projects.A series of presentations on the topic of hydrogen will impart knowledge on a broad audience, including an introduction to the Hydrogen SME Initiative, a presentation on digital ecosystem platforms and a talk on the combination of hydrogen and other forms of energy. A presentation by the Hydrogen Task Force of the Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg Chamber of Industry and Commerce answers the question of what opportunities hydrogen will have in the future.The hy-fcell Academy's offering also appeals to visitors from a wide range of disciplines and sectors. The new programme focuses on training and further education with the aim of giving SMEs an understanding of the potential of hydrogen for their product and service portfolio, and showing them options for training their staff. The hy-fcell Academy's partners include the Chambers of Industry and Commerce of the Stuttgart Region, the Black Forest Region and the Northern Black Forest Region, as well as the efissma.group and HUNTING/HER HR-Partners, human resource consulting for women.All the information about hy-fcell 2024 in Stuttgart can be found here. https://www.messe-stuttgart.de/hy-fcell/en/About hy-fcellFounded in 2001, hy-fcell is one of the oldest and most important international expo for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry. It provides an extensive overview of relevant international markets and technological advances. Visitors can forge contacts and meet decision-makers at hy-fcell. The interactive format is an ideal platform both for experts and new talents in the industry to develop lasting business relationships. hy-fcell is staged annually and comprises an international exhibition, a first-class conference, interactive workshops and a celebratory evening event that includes the presentation of the hy-fcell Award. The WRS hy-fcell Award, which was initiated in 2001 already, honours innovative hydrogen and fuel cell projects and technologies and is supported by the Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg Ministry for the Environment, Climate Protection and the Energy Sector In 2023, hy-fcell welcomed 3,059 visitors from 35 countries to Stuttgart. They learned all about the latest trends and innovations in the industry at the 171 exhibitor stands.