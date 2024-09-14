ASEAN (Bangkok) Battery & Energy Storage Expo( Affiliated with ASEAN Energy Storage and Smart Energy Expo) is a premier event dedicated to the battery and energy storage industry in Southeast Asia. Held in the vibrant city of Bangkok, Thailand, this exhibition brings together leading companies, experts, and professionals from around the world to showcase the latest technologies, products, and services in the field of batteries and energy storage solutions.

We are delighted to invite you to the upcoming ASEAN(Bangkok) Battery & Energy Storage Expo 2025, which will be held on March 5-7 in Bangkok Thailand.



More Headlines Articles

ASEAN (Bangkok) Battery & Energy Storage Expo( Affiliated with ASEAN Energy Storage and Smart Energy Expo) is a premier event dedicated to the battery and energy storage industry in Southeast Asia. Held in the vibrant city of Bangkok, Thailand, this exhibition brings together leading companies, experts, and professionals from around the world to showcase the latest technologies, products, and services in the field of batteries and energy storage solutions.Highlights of the event include:1Keynote speeches and panel discussions by renowned industry experts2Interactive workshops and seminars on cutting-edge technologies3Exhibition space featuring the latest products and services from leading companies4Opportunities for business collaborations and partnershipsWe believe that your presence at the ASEAN(Bangkok) Battery & Energy Storage Expo 2025 will greatly enhance your understanding of the industry's current trends and future prospects. This event is not only a chance to expand your professional network but also an opportunity to contribute to the global conversation on sustainable energy solutions.Please mark your calendar for March 5-7, 2025, and join us at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Center for what is sure to be a transformative experience. To secure your spot or for more information about the event, please visit our website at www.aseansolarexpo.com or send me email ï¼ˆmail@grandeurint.comï¼‰directly for visitorexhibitormedia partners assistance!