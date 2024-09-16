City & Guilds 2391 Courses and Electric Vehicle Charging Training at All Electrical Training Ltd

Essex, UK - All Electrical Training Ltd, based in Essex, is proud to offer a range of specialized training courses designed to equip electricians with essential qualifications and skills. The training center provides the City & Guilds 2391-50 and 2391-51 courses, focusing on the inspection and certification of electrical installations, as well as the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Installation Course (2921-31), catering to the growing demand for EV infrastructure expertise. These courses provide valuable opportunities for career advancement and skills enhancement in a rapidly evolving industry.



City & Guilds 2391-50: Initial Verification & Certification of Electrical InstallationsThe City & Guilds 2391-50 (previously known as 2394) qualification is a Level 3 course specifically aimed at individuals looking to develop their knowledge and practical skills in the initial verification and certification of electrical installations. This course is ideal for qualified electricians, as well as those from allied trades or engineering disciplines, who may have limited experience in inspecting and testing electrical installations.Candidates will gain comprehensive knowledge about the inspection and verification processes for electrical installations up to 3-phase systems. The course covers both theoretical and practical elements, preparing participants to handle real-world inspection scenarios.Course Structure:â€¢ Duration: 6 full days (offered on both weekends and midweek schedules).â€¢ Start Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.â€¢ Assessment: The course includes written exams, practical assessments, and an 80-minute online test.Upon successful completion, participants will receive the City & Guilds 2391-50 Level 3 Qualification in Initial Verification and Certification of Electrical Installations.City & Guilds 2391-51: Periodic Inspection and Testing of Electrical InstallationsThe City & Guilds 2391-51 (previously known as 2395) qualification is designed for electricians seeking to specialize in the periodic inspection and testing of electrical installations. This course prepares participants to carry out routine inspections in line with current statutory regulations and industry standards.The 2391-51 course involves both theoretical learning and practical assessments, ensuring candidates are well-equipped to undertake periodic inspection tasks in domestic and commercial settings. The practical aspect of the course takes place on simulated installation rigs, allowing for hands-on experience.Course Structure:â€¢ Duration: 6 full days, scheduled on both weekends and weekdays.â€¢ Start Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.â€¢ Assessment: Practical inspection, written assessments, and online tests.Graduates will be awarded the City & Guilds 2391-51 Level 3 Qualification in Periodic Inspection, Testing, and Certification of Electrical Installations.Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Installation TrainingWith the rise of electric vehicles, there is an increasing need for skilled electricians to install and maintain EV charging stations. All Electrical Training Ltd offers the City & Guilds 2921-31 qualification, focusing on the installation of domestic and small commercial EV charging units. This course is designed to provide electricians with specialized knowledge in this rapidly growing field, covering everything from design and installation to testing and commissioning.Participants will learn the key requirements for EV charging installations, including statutory regulations, risk management, earthing systems, and energy storage for EV infrastructure. The hands-on nature of this course ensures that candidates are fully prepared to meet the challenges of EV charger installation and maintenance.Course Structure:â€¢ Duration: 3 days.â€¢ Location: Harris House, Harlow, Essex, CM19 5AN.â€¢ Assessment: The course includes an online exam and scenario-based assignments.Upon successful completion, participants will receive the City & Guilds 2921-31 Award in Electric Vehicle Charging Installation, opening new career opportunities in the EV sector.Enroll TodayAll Electrical Training Ltd offers flexible scheduling for its 2391 Courses and Car Charging Courses, providing opportunities to learn on weekends or weekdays. Whether you are an experienced electrician or new to the field, these courses are designed to provide you with the qualifications needed to thrive in your career.For more information visit https://allelectricaltraining.com