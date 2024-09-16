Lumin Edge Named Winner of 2024 Integrated Home Competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, September 11, 2024 - Lumin, a leading provider of responsive energy management solutions, was recognized by the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) as one of five winners in the 2024 Integrated Home Competition for its residential load control platform, Lumin Edge. As utilities grapple with increasing strains on electric demand, Lumin Edge's intelligent load management, behind-the-meter analytics and scalable modular design provide a cost-effective solution to bolster grid resilience. The platform enhances the impact of demand response programs, helping grid operators prevent blackouts while compensating homeowners for supporting the grid.



Lumin Edge's innovative modular design allows one Edge Hub to manage a customizable number of Edge Controllers, offering flexible installation and universal compatibility with any service panel or appliance. Its circuit-level responsiveness and high-resolution insights enable utilities to get more from their demand response programs, improving grid reliability and the customer experience. It seamlessly integrates with grid management platforms for significant cost savings and can be deployed at scale.The judges were impressed with Lumin Edge's potential benefits for grid operators, including use in demand response programs and virtual power plants. They noted how the platform would be great for managing larger loads such as water heaters, heat pumps and EV chargers."We are honored and grateful to the CEE for recognizing Lumin Edge as a winner in the Integrated Home Competition, reaffirming our commitment to developing impactful technologies that support a cleaner and more reliable energy grid," said Alex Bazhinov, Founder and President of Lumin. "As electrification accelerates, we will continue to pioneer innovative energy management solutions that advance a stable and equitable energy transition."This award marks the second consecutive year the company has been honored in the competition. In 2023, the Lumin Smart Panel received an honorable mention from CEE for offering a universally compatible, retrofit-ready load management platform. The judges praised the platform as "a great retrofit option that truly fits the vision of the Integrated Home."Lumin Edge's award-winning technology delivers the scalable and impactful demand-side management solution utilities need to meet the challenges of today's electrified world. In March, Lumin launched a pre-release program for Lumin Edge with co-op and investor-owned utilities across the U.S. and Canada, including Colorado, Florida, Idaho, North Carolina and British Columbia. Several global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners also received shipments. Lumin plans to release Lumin Edge for grid services by the end of 2024.Learn more about Lumin Edge at www.luminsmart.com/lumin-edge.About LuminLuminÂ® is the pioneer of responsive energy management solutions, offering the only universally compatible, retrofit-ready load management platform that is out-of-the-box compatible with all residential batteries, generators and load centers. By making ordinary circuits smart, Lumin grants comprehensive control over home energy use, enabling access to all connected circuits during an outage and optimizing battery backup. The user-friendly Lumin app allows homeowners to manage and monitor their energy use, create on-grid and off-grid circuit management schedules, and automate circuit prioritization, providing maximum energy control. The modular Lumin Edge is poised to play a vital role in strengthening grid reliability and enabling the equitable transition to mass electrification. Backed by a network of installers across the U.S. and Canada, Lumin's technology is paving the way for an electrified future. Discover more at www.luminsmart.com.