RE+ 2024 - Kseng Solar Emphasized Presence in North America with Its Extensive Solar Racking Solutions

From September 10-12, Kseng Solar took part in RE+ 2024, North America's largest solar industry event, showcasing a wide range of high-quality and cost-efficient solar racking solutions, including KST Solar Tracker, Roof Mount, Solar Carport, and Ground Mount. Notably, the Shingles Roof Mount, specially designed for the U.S. market and currently undergoing UL certification, drawing considerable attention from attendees.



Presented Products- KST Solar Tracker- Solar Carport- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Asphalt Shingles Roof Mounting System, Tile Roof Mounting System, Ballasted Roof Mounting System- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting SystemContinuous visitors stopped by the booth and showed their interest in the displayed products. Our shipments to the region have significantly increased, and we are in the process of establishing strategic partnerships with major local players. As we continue to expand our presence in the North American market, we're going to bring more top-tier solar mounts and services to the region.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015â€‹, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar will continue to create green energy with advanced solar racking solutions and empower the world with a zero-carbon lifestyle.