Participate in the Largest Annual Grassroots Solar, Renewable Energy, and Sustainable Living Event in the Nation: The National Solar Tour

The National Solar Tour is the largest grassroots solar, renewable energy, and sustainable living showcase event in the United States. This year, the main showcase weekend takes place from October 4-6, with hundreds of solar tours and open houses across the country offering a unique opportunity to explore how and why people in communities across the country are adopting solar energy and sustainable living practices.



The National Solar Tour, organized by the American Solar Energy Society (ASES), highlights the inspiring ways everyday Americans, businesses, and organizations are transitioning to clean energy. The event demonstrates how anyone can embrace renewable energy and sustainable living practices to save money, achieve energy independence, enhance resilience to extreme weather, and contribute to a more sustainable future for all.This year's event will feature a diverse array of homes, businesses, and organizations that have implemented solar panels, efficiency-first strategies, passive solar, electric vehicles, and other sustainable technologies. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and engage with tour hosts, who share their firsthand experiences and offer insights into the benefits and challenges of going solar, the latest technology trends, and real-life accounts of cost savings.How to Get Involved:Host a Tour: If you're passionate about renewable energy and sustainable living, there's still time to sign up and host a tour or open house! The deadline to register is September 23. Whether you have solar panels, energy-efficient upgrades, or innovative green technologies, you can inspire others by showcasing your sustainable solutions.Attend a Tour: Join us between October 4-6 to explore a variety of solar homes and project to learn how solar power can work for you. Visit National Solar Tour Map to find a local event near you.Sponsor the Tour: We invite local solar installation companies across the country to become a sponsor. Empower your happy customers to sell solar for you."Exact Solar is thrilled to continue our partnership with ASES and to be a sponsor of the 2024 National Solar Tour. Participating in this event has been an incredible opportunity to showcase the real-world benefits of solar energy and connect with communities passionate about sustainability. Since 2005, Exact Solar has been a trusted name in solar energy across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, with a focus on providing a pressure-free educational experience. The National Solar Tour aligns perfectly with our mission to help homeowners and businesses achieve energy independence through affordable, custom solar solutions. Exact Solar is proud to be part of this nationwide movement toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future." - Alyssa Morley, Marketing Manager, Exact Solar.The American Solar Energy Society is proud to contribute to raising awareness about the practical and financial benefits of renewable energy through the annual National Solar Tour. Keep an eye out for the National Solar Tour app that will be coming out soon. Together, we are helping to accelerate the nation's transition to clean energy and sustainable, independent living for all.For more information about hosting or attending a tour, please visit NationalSolarTour.org or contact solartour@ases.org.