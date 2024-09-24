CS Energy and Luminace Complete Two 5 MW Landfill Community Solar Projects in New Jersey

Berkeley Township, N.J., September 24, 2024 - CS Energy and Luminace announced they have completed two 5 MW landfill community solar projects located in Berkeley, New Jersey. These co-located projects are among the first ever projects to simultaneously close a landfill and build a solar system atop the landfill. Including these projects, CS Energy has now completed over 230 MW of landfill solar projects in the United States. These projects are expected to provide more affordable clean energy to 1,800 homes, over half of which will be low-to-moderate income (LMI) households. In total, these landfill community solar projects are expected to save participants around $6.4 million over the life of the projects.



"We are thrilled to have joined forces with CS Energy and Luminace to close this landfill at no cost to our taxpayers and residents while also offering more affordable and cleaner sources of energy to our community," said New Jersey State Senator and former Berkeley Township Mayor Carmen Amato, who spearheaded this project. "My administration and the Council have set robust goals for resiliency and green initiatives and are pleased to have this outside the box, strategic method for generating revenue for the township on township-owned land. I would like to express my gratitu"tde to the late Administrator John Camera for his instrumental role in making these projects possible.""These projects achieve many goals in Berkeley Township, which include the final capping of our long-closed landfill, providing green energy to our residents at a discounted rate, and improving the environment by reducing our carbon footprint," said Berkeley Township Mayor John Bacchione. "I would like to thank New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities, Department of Environmental Protection, and Pinelands Commission, as well as Eagles Solar I and II for the opportunity to move forward with these clean energy projects."After landfill operations ceased in the early 1980s, the Berkeley Township Landfill remained uncapped due to a lack of funds available to close it. In 2020, CS Energy and Berkeley Township entered a public-private partnership to close the landfill. CS Energy spent nearly two years completing all relevant studies and permitting work required to both close the landfill and build a community solar system atop it."Given CS Energy's market-leading experience as a developer and EPC contractor on landfill solar projects, coupled with their community solar experience and significant footprint in the Northeast, we are proud to collaborate with CS Energy once again as they successfully develop these landmark projects," said Brendon Quinlivan, CEO of Luminace. "CS Energy and Luminace have a longstanding relationship and strong execution track record over the last decade, and we are pleased to collaborate with CS Energy again to enable affordable clean energy to local residents as well as provide a long-term asset to the local community."Part of New Jersey's Community Solar Energy Pilot Program, which is now established as a permanent program, these projects contribute to the state's ambitious goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2035. Including these projects, CS Energy has now completed 310 MW of solar projects in the state."We're excited to be working alongside Luminace on another innovative and impactful project in New Jersey," said John Ervin, VP of Development at CS Energy. "Our extensive experience in the region, and on landfill solar projects in particular, enabled our team to successfully lead the development, design and construction of this complex project while working closely with regulators and project stakeholders. In addition to closing this landfill and providing additional revenue for the city, these projects also provide a high-quality solar power plant, cleaner air, and significant energy savings to local residents long-term."About CS Energy:CS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) renewable energy company that develops, designs and builds optimized solar, energy storage, and emerging energy projects. CS Energy has successfully designed and installed over 1.8 GW of solar and 650 MWh of energy storage projects across the United States. Owned by American Securities, a leading US private equity firm, CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders as a trusted and long-term partner. CS Energy Media Contact: Dianaliz Santiago-Borcan 732.520.5143 dborcan@csenergy.comAbout Luminace:Luminace is one of the largest fully integrated decarbonization-as-a-service providers in North America, sponsoring accessible, reliable, and renewable energy infrastructure to empower the zero-emissions future. Luminace serves more than 10,000 customers in the educational, commercial, industrial, utility, and municipal sectors and has over 1,400 megawatts of distributed energy resources spanning 28 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. Our offerings include on- and off-site solar, energy storage and energy efficiency upgrades and retrofits. Luminace is a portfolio company of Brookfield, which operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Further information is available at www.luminace.com.