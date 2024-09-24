Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster and the NC Clean Energy Technology Center to Host “Cleantech Connect” Career Fair

RALEIGH, NC (September 24, 2024) - The Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster (RTCC), an initiative of business, government, academic and nonprofit leaders focused on accelerating the growth of the statewide cleantech economy, and the NC Clean Energy Technology Center at NC State University, an organization focused on educating, demonstrating and providing support for clean energy technologies, practices and policies, will host the 2024 Cleantech Connect Career Fair on October 21, 2024 at the McKimmon Center at NC State University.



The event connects cleantech and energy industry employers with job seekers, students, recent graduates, and skilled professionals looking for careers in the Triangle's growing cleantech and sustainable energy industries. The event is free for individuals seeking careers in clean energy, smart transportation, environmental sciences, advanced manufacturing, and smart utilities. Attendees must register for the event.Cleantech employers with operations in the Triangle and surrounding areas seeking new employees or interns are encouraged to register for the Cleantech Connect Career Fair."North Carolina's cleantech companies require a workforce ready and able to do this important work," stated Dr. Deb Wojcik, executive director of the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster. "The Cleantech Connect Career Fair provides a forum for employers to find the talent they need, whether they require recent graduates or experienced professionals.""The Triangle is home to some of the cleantech industry's largest and most dynamic companies that are looking for employees, including interns, entry-level engineering technicians, and skilled professionals," said Steve Kalland, executive director of the NC Clean Energy Technology Center. "The event represents a real opportunity to make meaningful connections for both individuals and companies."New for the event this year will be a series of "reverse pitch" showcases where cleantech organizations will give a seven-minute presentation on why prospective employees should work with them. Participants will also have the opportunity to connect directly with employers after their pitches.The 2024 Cleantech Connect Career Fair event is sponsored by the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster and the NC Clean Energy Technology Center, and will be held at the McKimmon Center, 1101 Gorman Street, Raleigh, NC, on the campus of NCSU, on October 21 from 1:00pm to 6:30pm.About Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster (RTCC)The Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster (RTCC) is an initiative of business, government, academic and nonprofit leaders working to accelerate the region's cleantech economy through collaboration and partnerships that promote innovation and sector growth. For more information, visit www.researchtrianglecleantech.org.About the NC Clean Energy Technology CenterThe NC Clean Energy Technology Center, as part of the College of Engineering at North Carolina State University, advances a sustainable energy economy by educating, demonstrating and providing support for clean energy technologies, practices and policies. It serves as a resource for innovative, sustainable energy technologies through technology demonstration, technical assistance, outreach and training. For more information about the Center, visit: http://www.nccleantech.ncsu.edu, @NCCleanTech on X (Formerly Twitter), or LinkedIn.