GroundWork Renewables and CFV Labs Join Forces to Expand Reference Data Offerings for the Solar Industry

GroundWork Renewables, Inc., a leader in advanced meteorological services for utility-scale solar developers, constructors and owners, has acquired CFV Solar Test Laboratory, Inc., a trusted provider of third-party photovoltaic (PV) module performance and reliability testing. This strategic acquisition offers vital services including resource and weather-related module risk evaluations, PV module performance and degradation assessments, and strategies to navigate extreme weather events that enable owner/operators to model and optimize solar plant performance and resilience. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Ann Will, CEO and Founder of GroundWork, said, "I am honored for CFV Labs to join GroundWork. Jim and his team are great people doing important work. MET and module data are crucial for accurate PV performance modeling, and we share a vision that solar developers, constructors and owners need datasets they can trust and bank on. Both organizations have a strong commitment to leveraging science, research, and standards to enhance our commercial offerings. Together, we see tremendous opportunities to integrate and expand our services to drive more gigawatts of solar into production."GroundWork Renewables Acquires CFV Labs to Enhance Reference Data Offerings for the Solar IndustryJim Crimmins, CEO of CFV, added, "The combination of Groundwork Renewables and CFV Labs will bring something completely new to the PV market in terms of economically impactful resource, performance and reliability evaluations for owners and EPCs throughout the project lifecycle. Incorporating the ability to deliver solar resource assessment, technology selection advisory, procurement qualification testing, capacity testing assistance, long term performance monitoring, and field services, this new enterprise will be a trusted and reliable benchmark partner to help drive the solar energy revolution forward."About GroundWork Renewables, Inc.GroundWork is a leading provider of utility-scale solar meteorological, or "MET", equipment, services and high-quality datasets to project developers, constructors, and owner/operators. Founded in 2009 with the mission to accelerate the success of utility-scale solar energy, GroundWork helps advance the energy transition toward a more sustainable and renewable energy future. The company is a certified B Corporation, with a deep commitment to sustainability, innovation and science. Visit us at https://grndwork.com/.About CFV Solar Test Laboratory, Inc.CFV Labs is an ISO 17025-accredited solar PV test laboratory founded in 2010 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The company specializes in certification, performance and reliability testing for solar power plant developers, utilities, EPCs, O&M providers, national labs, module manufacturers, tracker manufacturers, racking manufacturers, and power-electronics manufacturers. Renowned for its technical expertise and an unbiased source of truth, CFV helps clients optimize solar plant performance, reliability and cost. Learn more at https://www.cfvlabs.com/.