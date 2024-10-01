Nextracker to Inaugurate India’s R&D Center for Solar Excellence in Hyderabad

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), a leading global provider of intelligent solar trackers, foundations, and software solutions, today inaugurated India's first Center for Solar Excellence (CFSE) in Hyderabad, India. Spanning across 13 acres this state-of-the-art facility will serve to advance solar tracker technology, further accelerating the region's energy transition.



The CFSE will feature a 30,000 square foot, state-of-the-art lab, a comprehensive solar tracker installation, and training facilities encompassing the entire project lifecycle—from structural, mechanical, and electrical design to construction, operation, and maintenance. Working closely with supply chain partners, customers, and third-party laboratories, Nextracker's cross-functional team of experts will be developing, testing, and commercializing proprietary technologies. CFSE overview video, here.Commenting on the expanded R&D capability, Nextracker President Howard Wenger, emphasized, "Nextracker is further deepening its commitment to developing solar technology in India with a new Center for Solar Excellence in Hyderabad. This state-of-the-art facility advances our ability to optimize our local customer's needs into the product design. Today, Nextracker has over 35 reliable utility scale projects delivered and under fulfillment in India with over 5 GW of projects, and we have achieved 95% content under Make in India for our products. Through this new center, we aim to develop high performance solar trackers that significantly enhance energy capture, particularly during critical peak periods in the early morning and late afternoon."Shri Shripad Naik, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, commented on the development, "Nextracker's Center for Solar Excellence is a forward-looking initiative that will help inform India's clean energy journey. Through cutting-edge research and development, this center will drive innovation, making solar more affordable and accessible. As India strives to meet its ambitious 2030 renewable energy goals, R&D efforts like these are critical to ensuring the reliability and performance of our solar assets. This collaboration exemplifies how industry and government can work together to advance our renewable energy mission while protecting the environment and ensuring energy security."The CFSE will also play a significant role in fostering local workforce development by delivering regular PowerworX Academy installer training courses. Seasoned instructors will provide cross-functional, hands-on instruction to regionally based engineering procurement and construction companies (EPCs) and third-party installers on solar tracker best practices for design, installation, commissioning, software, and operations and maintenance of advanced PV tracker systems.Speaking on this milestone, Rajeev Kashyap, Nextracker SVP and General Manager for India, Middle East and Africa, stated, "High uptime of solar projects is extremely critical for our customers. We are committed to providing advanced technologies and services that help power plant owners, EPCs, and other stakeholders optimize the performance of their assets. By using local expertise and infrastructure, we aim to propel India and surrounding markets towards a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. Our focus is also to help develop a skilled workforce, bolster manufacturing capability in the region, and advance product and quality planning (APQP) training and skill development."Commenting on Nextracker's Center for Solar Excellence, Subrahmanyam Pulipaka, CEO of the National Solar Energy Federation of India, said, "Focused research and development of this nature is critical for India, not only to accelerate the deployment of solar energy but also to ensure that cutting-edge technology and high-quality standards are maintained throughout the process. The real-world testing and validation capabilities offered by Nextracker's new facility will play a crucial role in driving the adoption of advanced solar solutions, ultimately contributing to the country's renewable energy goals."Today, 95% of Nextracker's tracker components are manufactured in India, supported by robust local partnerships that enable more than 10 GW of annual production capacity. Nextracker combines comprehensive support—from on-site project management and engineering to the seamless delivery of systems designed for quick installation—with advanced software, world-class tracker technology, and robotic cleaning solutions to maximize performance.Nextracker has two other R&D and test lab facilities in Northern California (headquarters) and in Sao Paulo, Brazil. About NextrackerNextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker, software solutions and foundation solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Its products enable solar panels to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With plants operating in more than thirty countries worldwide, Nextracker offers solar tracker technologies that increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, visit Nextracker.