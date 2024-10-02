Powin Secures $200 Million in Debt Capital From KKR to Bolster Growth and Innovation in Energy Storage

Powin, a global leader in battery energy storage solutions, announced today that it has successfully secured a revolving credit facility of up to $200 million primarily from insurance accounts managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm. The facility will be instrumental in supporting Powin's working capital needs, driving continued innovation, and further enhancing the company's financial flexibility as it expands its leadership position in the storage industry.



This strengthened capital position improves Powin's ability to seize the immense market opportunity and meet the surging demand in the rapidly expanding global energy storage sector. Bloomberg New Energy Finance forecasts that the energy storage market will exceed 100 gigawatt-hours of capacity in 2024 and is poised to grow at an annual rate of 21%, reaching 442 gigawatt-hours by 2030. The rising global demand for energy storage is fueled by the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources along with the increasing need for grid stability and resiliency."We are excited to have KKR, a renowned leader in the investment community, supporting our mission to be the most trusted energy storage partner in the industry," said Jeff Waters, CEO of Powin. "This facility enables us to accelerate our expansion, drive innovation, and maximize value for our customers, reinforcing our commitment to advancing a sustainable energy future.""Powin stands out as a leader and innovator in the clean energy space. We are proud to support them and their efforts to expand the use of battery energy storage systems through our deep experience in Asset-Based Finance," said Sam Mencoff, a Director at KKR.This strategic liquidity package underscores the strong confidence that investors have in Powin's vision and future growth. Equity investors in the company include Greenbelt Capital Partners, Trilantic, and Energy Impact Partners. Guggenheim Securities, LLC, a renowned global investment and advisory firm, played a pivotal role as Powin's financial advisor, facilitating the successful completion of this capital raise.About Powin:At Powin, we are advancing the next frontier of energy and changing the way we power our daily lives by ensuring access to clean, resilient, and affordable power. With 17 GWh of projects deployed and under construction, we are a leading and trusted energy storage provider dedicated to creating an exceptional customer experience through end-to-end energy storage solutions. As a global energy storage platform provider, we offer fully integrated battery solutions, software, and services to optimize grid performance and enable the transition to cleaner energy sources. To learn more, please visit www.powin.com.About KKR:KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.