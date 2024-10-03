Cars Powering Detroit's Electric Grid! The Vehicle-to-Grid Forum will Feature Real-Time, Utility-Coordinated, Standards-Based V2G Demonstrations

DETROIT - Oct. 1, 2024 -- Could this be the end of grid outages? The reality of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technologies holds tremendous potential for modernizing and hardening the nation's electrical grid. Analysis by experts at E3 and EPRI indicate that V2G technology can provide $671 million in annual grid benefits, based on 3.3 million EVs in 2030 (medium EV forecast) with half of those EVs expected to be V2G-enabled. Indeed, V2G technology can provide 2-10 times the value of managed charging alone.* Additionally, automakers are increasingly focused on enabling V2G technologies, which represents a win-win for automakers, consumers, and the environment.



DTE Energy's acceleration of this potential is spotlighted at the 4th V2G Business, Policy & Technology Forum October 22-24, 2024 in Detroit. Convening top industry technologists from the automotive, electric utility and grid services sectors, the event showcases ground-breaking successes in the development and implementation of V2G systems being demonstrated for scale up across the United States. Hosted by the American Center for Mobility (ACM), this event concentrates V2G stakeholders working on mass deployment strategies for V2G, building on national and international standards, innovative regulatory frameworks and policies which call for near-term adoption into utility rates and programs."In order for V2G to reach mass adoption, implementation must be based on industry-developed, certified open standards," said John Holmes, V2G Forum steering committee member and Sr. Principal Energy Advisor for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Without standards, the entire sector will be limited to individually created vendor-specific systems. Leveraging Honda's 10 years of VGI involvement, the V2G Forum will highlight the importance of standards-based V2G, now available in this country, and how it is ready to support commercial operations."The V2G Forum represents the nation's first event to host live demonstrations of standards-based, grid-connected V2G systems in operation at a facility. The industry's first offerings of grid interoperable technologies will utilize equipment from test tool manufacturers, multiple charger companies, automotive OEMs and grid services coordinators to showcase the V2G platforms in action. This will be the first time in the U.S. that fully functional, live-grid V2G systems are being demonstrated utilizing nationally and internationally established standards-based operations to clearly convey industry readiness to support scalability.Historically, the lack of V2G standards harmonization has delayed mass adoption. Working together with the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, electricity public utility commissions and industry, the sector has succeeded in reaching consensus in use cases and business models which simplify the complexity of V2G, enabling it to systematically support improvements in grid operations.The V2G Forum unites utilities, automakers, charging network operators and others to celebrate successes realized in the continuing work to achieve the many benefits of V2G's promise.Please see www.v2gforum.com for more information.Speakers include:Brian Calka, Vice President, Distribution Operations, DTE EnergyJacob Mathews, Senior Advisor, Standards & Reliability, Joint Office of Energy and TransportationDave McCreadie, EV-Grid Integration Strategy and Business Development, Ford Motor CompanyMax Parness, EV Charging Solutions | Senior Manager - Grid Services, Toyota Motor North AmericaJohn Holmes, Sr. Principal Energy Advisor, American Honda Motor Co. Inc.Jen Downing, Engagement Officer, Loan Programs Office, U.S. Department of EnergyShannon Anderson, Manager; EV Vehicle-Grid Integration, Nissan Motor CorporationBen Shapiro, Principal, Transportation, RMIAlex Pawlowski, Senior Regulatory Strategy Specialist, Product Strategy & Mobility, KIAChris Morgan, Director, Vehicle Integrations, WeavegridBlake Heidenreich, Strategic Advisor, Transportation Electrification, Southern California EdisonJames Mater, Co-Founder and Director of Strategy, Smart Grid, QualityLogicBen Burns, Leader of V2X, Eaton CorporationRichard Carlson, Research Engineer, EV Infrastructure Lab, Idaho National LaboratoryTheodore Bohn, Principal Electrical Engineer, Argonne National LaboratoryYukihiro Hatagishi, Electric Vehicle Charging Hardware Systems Researcher, National Renewable Energy LaboratoryCaroline Wilcox-Miller, Sr. Product Manager Electrification, SunrunProf. Willett Kempton, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of DelawareZach Woogen, Interim Executive Director, Vehicle-Grid Integration CouncilNikoo Kouchakipour, Manager, Electrification Technology, Quanta TechnologyReuben Sarkar, President & CEO, American Center for MobilityScott Baker, Lead Business Solutions Analyst, PJM InterconnectionRussell Vare, Vice President of Vehicle Grid Integration, The Mobility HouseJonathan Levy, US Managing Director, KaluzaGlenn Skutt, CTO, Fermata EnergyAnd many othersTopics to be Addressed Include:Scaling V2X: The Importance of Vehicle-to-Customer Friendly SolutionsStakeholder Perspectives on Value Proposition for V2GEarly Results of Residential AC V2G AggregationV2G Policy and Regulatory Developments, Issues and ChallengesAddressing Key Gaps to Incorporate VGI and V2G Benefits in Utility PlanningInnovative V2G Solutions: Market-Ready TechnologiesEV VPPs: Pathway to Scale V2GTechnical and Other Challenges to V2G Success -- How do we address them?And moreOrganized by a Program Committee of industry experts curated by the Smart Grid Observer, the Forum is an open, technology- and standards-agnostic venue intended for electric utilities, automotive OEMs, EV charging network operators, charging station infrastructure owners, regulatory and standards professionals, and others.Sponsors of the Forum include: Keysight Technologies, QualityLogic, Heliox, Eaton, WeaveGrid, Fermata Energy and American Honda.The event will be held at the American Center for Mobility global development center demonstration and conference center in Ypsilanti, MI. For full information and to register, visit www.v2gforum.comAbout the Smart Grid ObserverSGO hosts a number of conferences each year focused on issues of high relevance for the global clean energy industry. The goal is to foster information exchange and high-quality networking among industry professionals. Topics include EV charging infrastructure, grid modernization, V2G, microgrids, ICS cyber security, virtual power plants, and more. Visit www.smartgridobserver.com* Open Standards-Based Vehicle-to-Grid: Value Assessment, June 2019 Technical Report, EPRI; and The Potential Electric Grid Benefits of Vehicle-to-Grid Technology in California, December 2018, LLNL-JRNL-764178Media ContactDaniel R Corandcoran@smartgridobserver.com8153103343