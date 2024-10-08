Cree LED Partners with IDC Componentes and Ilumiled to Brighten Downtown Querétaro Mexico

Cree LED, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH ), today announced the city of Santiago de Querétaro in central Mexico has tapped IDC Componentes (IDC2) and Ilumiled to upgrade all of its downtown lighting—a project that will replace 1600 sodium-based lamps with LED fixtures. Authorized by the state and municipal governments, the upgrade maintains the downtown area's light color and softness while improving the light uniformity and cutting power consumption by more than half over the next five to 10 years.



Cree LED's JR5050C E Class LEDs, utilizing a 2200K CCT, were selected to preserve the warm ambiance of the original sodium lamps while delivering higher light output. The new fixtures incorporate Sciolux LED modules from IDC2, which are projected to reduce power consumption by 58% over the next decade, resulting in annual energy savings of approximately $80,000 USD."Maintaining the integrity of lighting in our beautiful 18 th century downtown area was vital, but we also recognized the need to modernize with better energy efficiency," said Luis Nava, Mayor of Santiago de Querétaro. "Working with IDC Componentes and Ilumiled enabled us to find the right LEDs to keep the look of our lighting consistent while offering us needed energy and cost savings. We are seeing double the light output with less than half of the energy consumption.""The lighting upgrade for the city of Santiago de Querétaro posed a unique challenge, as it placed a heavy emphasis on the warmth and color of the lighting," said Bryan Chavoya, Sales Manager, IDC Componentes. "Working with our local partner, Ilumiled, enabled us to capture all the subtleties—not only by delivering industry-leading LED technology from Cree LED that increases brightness and energy efficiency, but also by maintaining the consistent look and feel of the city's historic downtown area."Joe Clark, President, Cree LED added, "We are excited to see Cree LED innovation play a key role in such a stunning and historically sensitive installation. Our JR5050C series was the perfect choice for this project, delivering industry-leading energy efficiency and exceptional light quality that respects the original aesthetic. With our versatile outdoor lighting portfolio, Cree LED continues to offer solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers."More information on J Series LEDs and additional Cree LED outdoor lighting solutions can be found here: www.cree-led.com/products/applications/general-lighting-outdoor/About Cree LEDCree LED offers one of the industry's broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. Our team delivers best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power and mid-power general lighting, specialty lighting and video screens. With more than thirty years of experience, Cree LED develops products backed by expert design assistance, superior sales support and industry-best global customer service. For more information, visit www.cree-led.com.About IDC ComponentesIDC Componentes is a leading high-tech manufacturer specializing in Sciolux ® LED modules, which are compatible with standard secondary optics. Our L2 solutions are powered by Cree LED products, and through our expertise and partnerships with other top-tier suppliers, we offer comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for lighting manufacturers. We help our clients accelerate their time-to-market while enhancing the performance and reliability of their luminaires. Additional information www.idc-componentes.com/.About IlumiledIlumiled Integral Services specializes in designing and executing architectural and street lighting projects using advanced LED technology. We deliver customized solutions that optimize energy efficiency, handling every stage from concept to installation. For more information, visit www.ilumileds.com.mx/.