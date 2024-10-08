Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Previews Sold-Out Exhibit Hall for Inaugural Texas Tradeshow and Conference

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today shared a preview of the sold-out exhibit hall at its highly-anticipated regional tradeshow and conference, taking place at the Austin Marriott Downtown in Austin, Texas from November 19-20, 2024.



More Headlines Articles

Developed to support the product and informational needs of clean energy professionals within the state, IESNA Texas will feature 40 exhibitorsâ€”including APsystems, Fortress Power, Fronius USA, SEG Solar, TorcSill Foundations, Unirac, and Yotta Energy (among others). Product categories span inverters, battery management systems, solar cells and modules, grid system services, racking systems, and more. Prominent Texas-based associationsâ€”CleanTX, Texas Solar Energy Society, and Texas Solar Power Associationâ€”will also be onsite to discuss training opportunities, state initiatives, and public authorities."We're thrilled to see these market leaders' enthusiasm for our first Texas-based event," said Marjorie Ferris, Sales Director, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "With our sold-out exhibit hall, regionally-focused conference sessions, and new onsite activities, IESNA Texas will deliver the solutions, information, and connections professionals need for success in the state."While maximizing business opportunities, the event will also balance education and peer-connection through:Three keynotes with speakers from Texas's Public Utility Commission, RWE, Austin Energy, Jupiter Power, R Street Institute, and more.16 conference sessions exploring policy and regulations, resilience and reliability, manufacturing and supply chain, and other key themes.Four engaging onsite activities and spaces.Register for IESNA TexasAttendee passes are limited: Register today.About Intersolar & Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, and manufacturing. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, IESNA events deliver insightful education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. The flagship event takes place February 25-27, 2025, in San Diego, California; the regional event debuts November 19-20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit intersolar.us.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: divcom.com