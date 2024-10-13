Shine in Aisa - Kseng Solar Solidified Its Leading Position in Asia by Successfully Concluded Three Expos in Japan, Taiwan and Malaysia

In early October, Kseng Solar made a significant impact by exhibiting at three major solar expos in Asia, PV EXPO Tokyo, ENERGY TAIWAN, and IGEM 2024 in Malaysia. At these expos, Kseng's booth drew particular attention for its wide range of high-performance solar racking solutions, including roof-mount, ground-mount, agricultural solar mounts, solar carports, and energy storage systems, all tailored for local solar needs and highly recognized by multiple local clients.



A highlight before IGEM 2024 kick-off, Kseng Solar was honored to share our expertise in solar mounting at the 3rd Solar Energy Storage Future MALAYSIA 2024. We are proud to receive the Excellence Renewable Energy Collaboration of the Year award, which will motivate us to further drive energy transformation and sustainable development in the local.Asia has always been a key market for Kseng Solar, where we have been deeply committed and continue to expand our market presence by establishing a branch and warehouse in Japan, another branch in Malaysia, and an upcoming branch in Saudi Arabia. These strategic moves enable us to consistently provide reliable solar racking solutions and more comprehensive local services, better serving our clients across these regions and beyond.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production, Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more innovative and high-efficiency solar racking solutions to meet the fast-growing market demand in Asia.