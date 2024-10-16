Beam Launches SubSLAM X3, Advancing 3D Mapping Technology for Offshore Wind Farms 

London, UK - October 16th: Beam, a leader in offshore wind AI driven technology services, unveils SubSLAM X3, a new underwater perception system designed to enhance the monitoring and maintenance of offshore wind farms. SubSLAM X3 offers real-time, high-resolution 3D mapping and is set to improve the efficiency and accuracy of underwater operations.



Innovative Integration of AI and RoboticsSubSLAM X3 system integrates artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and advanced simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technologies. This integration is critical for streamlining the development, construction, and maintenance phases of offshore wind projects. The system provides 4K resolution video and precise 3D reconstructions, allowing for detailed inspection of underwater assets and intelligent autonomous control of underwater vehicles.Technological Enhancements for Greater PrecisionBeam has significantly upgraded the imaging and computational capabilities of SubSLAM X3 compared to its predecessor, SubSLAM X2. These enhancements facilitate quicker and more accurate visualization, analysis, and measurement of offshore infrastructure. Additionally, the new V3.0 software improves the system's ability to assist pilots in navigating difficult underwater terrains, making it easier to capture detailed 3D models. The system also offers improved synchronization with third-party sensors including sonar fusion, increasing its versatility in various operational settings.Compact Design for Robust OperationsThe newly designed SubSLAM X3 is more compact and lightweight than its previous version, making it suitable for integration into smaller observation-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) as well as larger work-class ROVs. Despite its reduced size, the system is capable of operating at depths up to 3000 meters and features enhanced sensor technology for improved image quality, especially in low-light conditions. These features ensure reliable performance even under challenging environmental conditions.Enhancing Operational Efficiency"SubSLAM X3 represents a significant leap forward in our ability to serve the offshore wind industry," said Ross Hilditch, Senior Product Manager at Beam. "This system not only enhances our capabilities in terms of data collection and asset inspection but also significantly reduces the operational footprint required for such activities. It's about doing more with less, safely and sustainably."ENDSAbout BeamBeam is a leading deep technology company, using AI and autonomy on robotic ships and underwater robots to service offshore wind farms. Beam is empowering the global energy transition by delivering cutting edge automation that provides immediate time and cost savings across all lifecycle stages of a wind farm. Through these innovations, the company's mission is to change ways of working in the sector and improve the commercial case for offshore wind compared to oil and gas. Headquartered in the UK and recognised as one of Europe's fastest growing tech companies, Beam operates across global markets and employs over 200 people. For more information, visit www.beam.global.