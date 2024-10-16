Delta to Demonstrate its Collaborative Open Ecosystem with World-leading AI Partners at OCP 2024 Global Summit

Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, today announced it upcoming participation at the OCP 2024 Global Summit to demonstrate its dynamic open ecosystem and collaboration with prominent AI partners, including NVIDIA, Asus, GIGABYTE, Hyve Solutions, Ingrasys, Inventec, Pegatron, Wistron, Wiwynn and more. The collaboration includes Delta's broad portfolio of cutting-edge power, fan and liquid thermal management, as well as infrastructure solutions for next-generation AI servers and data centers, including the NVIDIA MGX™ modular platform.



"We believe that an open ecosystem is essential for driving innovation, and therefore, we welcome our existing and potential partners to join us at OCP 2024, where we can explore together the best ways to foster energy conservation and sustainability in the AI realm", said Ted Shyy, EVP of Delta's Power Electronics Business.Delta is collaborating closely with the all the aforementioned partners in terms of power and thermal solutions during the OCP Global Summit 2024, highlighting the 1RU/1OU Power Capacitance Shelf (PCS), which mitigates AC grid reflections from peak system loads, and the 1RU/1OU 33kW Power Shelf. Additionally, Delta is featuring its high-efficiency cold plates for the latest GPU/CPU generations, as well as the 4U 270kW liquid-to-liquid CDU, tailored for AI servers and racks to support rigorous testing and validation efforts.Through this collaboration, Delta aims to create a dynamic open ecosystem that enhances AI development and innovation. This strategic approach not only strengthens Delta's position in the market but also fosters advancements that benefit the broader industry, paving the way for more efficient and sustainable data center operations.Attendees of the OCP Global Summit 2024 are welcome to visit Delta at booth #B6 from October 15-17, where the company will showcase a diverse product portfolio. This exhibition will demonstrate how Delta's solutions can seamlessly integrate to deliver superior energy efficiency and performance in modern AI servers and data centers.www.delta-americas.com