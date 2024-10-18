Solar & Storage Live KSA 2024 - Kseng Solar's Full line-up of Solar Racking Solutions Received Great Attention in Saudi Arabia

From October 15-16 at Solar & Storage Live KSA 2024 in Riyadh, Kseng Solar successfully exhibited its latest range of solar racking solutions and safety accessories, including the KST Solar Tracker, Metal Roof Mount, and Ground Mount, catering to residential, C&I, and utility-scale energy needs.

From October 15-16 at Solar & Storage Live KSA 2024 in Riyadh, Kseng Solar successfully exhibited its latest range of solar racking solutions and safety accessories, including the KST Solar Tracker, Metal Roof Mount, and Ground Mount, catering to residential, C&I, and utility-scale energy needs. The comprehensive series of solar racking solutions on display attracted significant interest from industry professionals. Along with the establishment of the local branch, Kseng Solar highlighted its long-term commitment to local partners by offering enhanced localized services and more reliable products to the Middle East.



More Headlines Articles

Presented Products- KST Solar Tracker- Roof Solar Mounting Solutions: L Feet Roof Mount, Ballasted Roof Mount- Ground Solar Mounting Solutions: MAC Steel Ground Mount, Aluminum Ground Mount- Solar Safety AccessoriesMiddle East's solar market is one of the fastest-growing in the world, and we are proud to contribute with our innovative solar racking & tracking solutions that directly address the region's energy challenges. With several successful projects spread across the area, Keng Solar will keep leveraging both local expertise and global experience to meet the growing demand for solar energy, ensuring high standards of quality and performance.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production, Kseng Solar will be committed to delivering more advanced solar racking solutions that drive energy independence and sustainability in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.