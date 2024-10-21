ACP Statement on BOEM’s Completion of Environmental Reviews for New York Bight Offshore Wind Lease Areas

WASHINGTON D.C., October 21, 2024 - The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from Anne Reynolds, ACP Vice President for Offshore Wind, after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) finalized a comprehensive environmental review to evaluate potential wind development activities across six lease areas encompassing more than 488,000 acres in the New York Bight, located offshore New York and New Jersey. BOEM estimates that fully developing these lease areas could produce up to 7 gigawatts of offshore wind energy, which would be enough energy to power approximately two million homes:



"The six lease areas off the coasts of New Jersey and New York will host the next tranche of offshore wind power projects to meet the increasing demand for electricity on the East Coast. This environmental review of the entire lease area is a vital step in establishing a more standardized and efficient permitting process. It reflects extensive outreach and input from diverse stakeholders, including tribal, community members and other ocean users, ensuring that a wide range of perspectives have been considered. We commend BOEM for their dedication and thorough environmental reviews, and we look forward to future project-specific reviews building on this important work."###About ACP: The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing over 800 energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, green hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.Follow ACP on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and learn more at cleanpower.org.