Understand how degredation rates affect the long-term benefits of your solar system, and how low-degredation panels can yield more energy and more savings.

Virtue Solar, a premier solar installation company based in Charlottesville, Virginia, has published a comprehensive new blog post titled Solar Panels: Understanding Degradation and Why It Matters. This insightful article explores the critical concept of solar panel degradation, highlighting how gradual efficiency loss over time impacts both energy output and financial returns. It serves as an essential resource for both industry professionals and those considering solar investments.

