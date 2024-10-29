Solar Panels: Understanding Degradation and Why It Matters
Understand how degredation rates affect the long-term benefits of your solar system, and how low-degredation panels can yield more energy and more savings.
This insightful article explores the critical concept of solar panel degradation, highlighting how gradual efficiency loss over time impacts both energy output and financial returns.
In the post, Virtue Solar explains the causes of degradation, which typically results in a 0.5% to 1% annual efficiency loss for standard panels. The article goes in-depth into how high-quality panels, like those from REC and Maxeon, leverage advanced materials and technologies to minimize degradation, providing greater energy production and substantial long-term savings. Virtue Solar also examines how factors like build quality and advanced materials contribute to durability, ensuring that well-made panels perform effectively for decades.
Virtue Solar's blog further illustrates the financial benefits of choosing panels with lower degradation rates. With a 0.25% degradation rate, solar systems can achieve significantly higher cumulative energy output, translating into tangible savings over time. The article provides guidance on selecting reliable, high-performance panels that maximize return on investment and enhance system longevity.
