Sungrow Supplies One of the Americas' Largest PV Projects -- A 902 MWp Solar Plant Located in Brazil

The project is located in Minas Gerais, Brazil, and will deploy mainly utility-scale solar of 902 MWp (778 MWac) under the 21-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The project is set to be grid-connected in 2025 and will generate 2 TWh of electricity on average per year. The energy generated by Vista Alegre is equivalent to supplying about 1 million families in Brazil with clean, sustainable energy or avoiding about 154,000 tons of CO2 a year.Sungrow's 1+X Modular Inverter for this project is an innovation combining the advantages of both central and string inverters, featuring a 1.1 MW single unit as the minimum, and the maximum capacity can be expanded to 8.8 MW by combining eight units together, bringing a more flexible design for different blocks sizes and making the on-site operation and maintenance easier. Each module is designed with an independent MPPT, further improving the power generation capacity of the power plant.Tailored for this landmark project, Sungrow will supply a complete solution including the inverters, power transformers, medium voltage switchgears and auxiliary systems -- everything set in a 40-ft container. This project will be supplied with 75 units of 8.8 MW and 18 units of 6.6 MW inverters, in addition to all services of cold and hot commissioning and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) training.Ada Li, Vice President of Sungrow Americas said: "This is one of the Americas' largest solar projects located in Brazil, a country with vast potential for further solar power generation, which offers energy security and independence and reduces carbon emissions in this vital decade for the clean energy transition. Sungrow is committed to providing clean power for all and we look forward to progressing with this project stream."About SungrowSungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.