17.6MW Ground Solar Projects in Uzbekistan Signaled Kseng Solar's Rapid Growth in Central Asia

Uzbekistan marked a significant step in Kseng Solar's expansion across Central Asia, with two major ground solar projects totaling 17.6MW. Comprising a 9.4MW and an 8.2MW ground solar project, both utilized MAC Ground Solar Structures from Kseng Solar. The solution was selected for its high-grade MAC steel with exceptional strength, easy installation, and great adaptability, making it ideal for large-scale ground solar applications.



The 9.4MW Solar Plant was completed in just two months after breaking ground in August 2024 with quick installation. Based on years of solar expertise, Kseng Solar utilized ramming posts as the foundation in consideration of its loose soil and achieved minimal surface damage, earning positive feedback from the client.Meanwhile, the other 8.2MW solar power plant is currently under construction. Given the site's hard soil, a concrete pouring foundation was chosen to enhance stability. Throughout the project, Kseng Solar's team provides ongoing support and project updates, ensuring the timely completion of the project.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production, Kseng Solar is committed to supporting local clients with more reliable, efficient solar racking solutions, driving clean energy transition in Uzbekistan and across Asia.