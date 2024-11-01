Silfab Solar Announces Utility-Grade PV Modules and New Commercial Lines

BURLINGTON, Wash. (September 5, 2024) - Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV module manufacturer, announced today it will debut its new utility-grade solar panels as well as showcase its most powerful line of commercial panels during the RE+ expo in Anaheim, California.



Silfab, which will open its next and largest U.S. panel and solar cell manufacturing plant later this year, is applying its engineering prowess and industry-leading automated assembly technology to deliver durable and high-performing bifacial modules for utility-scale projects. Silfab will also display at RE+ next week its premium residential Prime series with N-type cell technology and our Silfab Elite panel, including a sneak peek at the Elite panel of the future."Silfab Solar continues to expand and innovate to meet demands of customers who seek high-quality, high-efficiency PV solar panels that are made in America," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO. "With more than 40 years of solar industry experience and our well-known commitment to quality, reliability and innovation, Silfab remains a trusted partner for clean energy solutions in North America."Silfab is excited to announce its Silfab Utility NTC 620-640 XL bifacial modules with a nearly 23 percent efficiency rating, improved shade tolerance and low-light performance, made-to-order cables and connectors, and superior durability, including an industry-leading hail rating. As with all its panels, the Silfab Utility line is backed by the most comprehensive warranties in the industry.Commercial lineupSilfab's American-made commercial panels have been trusted to provide energy solutions to every kind of installation - from US military buildings, national retail chains to US sports stadiums. Silfab Commercial NTC utilizes next-generation N-type solar cells, contributing to significantly higher efficiency levels (20%+) and longevity while maximizing energy production and reduced degradation over time. Silfab panels are designed and engineered specifically for the North American market to provide superior performance and durability to handle harsh, cold conditions and extreme heat and humidity. The latest lineup includes:Silfab Commercial-570/580/590 XM+ (bifacial)Silfab Commercial-520/530/540 XM (bifacial)Silfab Commercial-520/530 QMIn addition to displaying a prototype panel with integrated back-contact cell and foil interconnect design, other panels to be showcased at RE+ will be the Silfab Prime N-type 420/430/440, and the Silfab Elite-420 BG , which recently earned a PVEL "Top Performer" rating.Look for Silfab at Booth 28051 at the RE+ expo that begins Sept. 10.ExpansionSilfab's newest factory in South Carolina will soon provide the company with its own 1 gigawatt of domestic cell production and add another 1.3 gigawatts of made-in-America module capacity. The facility will begin operations by the end of this year.For more information about Silfab's superior solar products, visit: www.silfabsolar.com###About Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest- rated solar modules. Silfab operates state-of-the-art facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto, Canada and will soon be manufacturing solar cells and PV modules in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Each facility features multiple automated production lines, an ISO 9001:2015-accredited Quality Management System, and just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.comMedia Contact: Geoff Atkins, Email: g.atkins@silfabsolar.com , Tel: +1-905-255-2501 Ext. 737