Natural Power secures consent for plans to bring clean renewable energy to Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly

The proposal for Manmoel Wind, is to build five 5MW wind turbines of 180 metres, as well as an on-site substation, underground cables and associated works at Manmoel Common. The extent of the application straddled two local authorities which meant both Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly Borough Councils were involved in the consenting process. Local Community Councils, local communities, and other statutory bodies were also consulted through the DNS consenting process.



More Headlines Articles

At the time of consent, Manmoel was only the third wind farm to be consented through the Welsh DNS system.The development will have an operational life span of 50 years and a generating capacity of up to 25MW. The development once constructed could generate around 61,320 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean renewable electricity per year which is equivalent to the annual electricity needs of around 20,000 average UK homes or approximately 59% of households in Blaenau Gwent.Led by Martyn Popham, CENIN Renewables is a wholly-owned Welsh company developing renewable energy projects across South Wales. He said: "We're delighted to confirm that permission has now been granted by Welsh Government Ministers for us to develop Manmoel Wind and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the local community as we begin to develop the site during the coming years. We see this as an important development where we have involved local people in the decision-making."As society comes to terms with the immense challenges that climate change brings, the need for innovative, energy secure, integrated projects that deliver vital local economic and environmental benefits has never been greater."Jim Ravey, Associate Technical Director Consenting and EIA at Natural Power said: "This exciting development contributes toward the Welsh Government and local authority objectives for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and the declared climate emergency."He added: "Four of the five turbines will be located in a Pre-Assessed Area (PPA) where there is a presumption in favour of wind energy development in the Welsh Government National Development Framework, the proposals are therefore in line with the progressive National Policy adopted in Wales and the Government."