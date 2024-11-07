Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Announces 2025 Solar Games Teams and Sponsors

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today announced the team and sponsor line-up for the 2025 Solar Games competition, to be held February 25-27 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.



The industry's original installer competition tasks teams with building residential solar + storage systems live within the IESNA expo hall, showcasing their expertise while being judged on installation safety, quality, speed, and more. These eight teams will compete for the chance to win a grand prize of $10,000—and title of Solar Games Champion:Cape Fear Solar Systems, LLC - Wilmington, NCHuston Solar - Lafayette, INMichigan Solar Solutions - Commerce Township, MIOption One Solar - Apple Valley, CAPower Northwest Incorporated - Portland, ORSandbox Solar - Fort Collins, COSolstema - Kyle, TXWorcester County Electrical - Charlton, MA"We're thrilled to be back in the Solar Games and very excited to see how this competition continues to grow and attract top talent from across the industry," said Cam Smith, Solar Division Manager, Huston Solar (a returning team). "As a union solar installer in the challenging Indiana market, we're proud to showcase our skills and represent both our local union and Huston Electric."A dynamic product demonstration, the Solar Games also showcase equipment sponsors' quality solutions. Industry-leading sponsors include:EG4 Electronics - Off-Grid InvertersFronius USA - Grid-Tied InvertersK2 Systems - RackingLONGi Solar Technology (U.S.) Inc. - ModulesMilwaukee Tool - ToolsRolls Battery Engineering - BatteriesRoof Tech - MountsSolaDeck - Junction Boxes"Being a part of the Solar Games is an honor, and we love that the products used in the games are donated to the non-profit Twende Solar afterward," said Ann Haas, Office Manager, SolaDeck. "The ability to meet so many skilled installers in one place is phenomenal. We are looking forward to the 2025 Solar Games and the challenges they come up with for the competing teams!"Register to Watch the Solar Games In PersonSecure your access to the competition, 550+ exhibitors, 24+ educational sessions, and much more by registering today.About Intersolar & Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, and manufacturing. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, IESNA events deliver insightful education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. The flagship event takes place February 25-27, 2025, in San Diego, California; the regional event debuts November 19-20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit intersolar.us.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: https://www.divcom.com.