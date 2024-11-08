A1 SolarStore launches second season of Solar Scholarship for Engineering students

A1 SolarStore, a US-based online solar equipment store, is launching the second edition of its Solar Scholarship for engineering students at North American universities. The $2,000 will be divided among three winners for tuition to a renewable energy program of their choice.



"A1 SolarStore is all about making green energy more accessible to people," says Alexey Kruglov, CEO of A1 SolarStore. "We believe the world needs more engineers to teach it how to use renewable energy efficiently. That's why the topic for this year's contest is clean energy projects: we want students to show everyone what you can do with green energy even when you don't have million-dollar budgets behind you."Applicants are required to submit an essay about a project that they undertook or have planned that has a relation to clean energy and solving the problem of climate change. The deadline for applications is set to January 1, 2025. The winners will be announced on March 15, 2025. Students can apply on the Scholarship page at A1 SolarStore website: https://a1solarstore.com/solar-scholarship-to-fight-climate-change.htmlThe second season of Solar Scholarship for Engineering students is organized by A1 SolarStore, a North American online solar equipment store, and Setpile, a platform for solar professionals. The jury consists of Dr. Joshua M. Pearce, John M. Thompson Chair in IT and Innovation Thompson Centre for Engineering Leadership & Innovation, Anne Fischer, pv magazine USA Senior Editor, and Andrei Gorichenskii, Senior Editor of A1 Solar Magazine.The first edition of the A1 Solar Scholarship took place from October 2023 to March 2024. It had over 270 applicants from 41 states and over 100 educational institutions. The winner of the A1 Solar Scholarship 23/24 is Michael Schoff from Dartmouth College, New Hampshire, who is pursuing a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering with a focus on renewable energy and climate engineering. The $1,000 award has been transferred to Dartmouth College in the form of tuition.About A1 SolarStore: A1 SolarStore is a North American online store of solar equipment with the largest chain of fulfillment centers in the U.S. It was founded in 2017 in Miami, Florida by Alexey Kruglov and Sergey Fedorov. A1 SolarStore participates in RE+ events to cooperate and stay in touch with the leaders of the American solar industry on a regular basis. The company partnered with Solar Energy International (SEI), a non-profit organization from Colorado that educates and trains students, alumni and end-users of solar energy. A1 SolarStore Magazine and YouTube channel teach about the basics of solar energy and the impact that it brings.