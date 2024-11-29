Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2024 – Kseng Solar Concludes Another Successful Year in Germany with Versatile Solar Brackets and Energy Storage Solutions

November 27-28, Kseng Solar has successfully concluded its participation at the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2024, with a wide range of solar racking and energy storage solutions tailored for residential, C&I, and utility applications.

November 27-28, Kseng Solar has successfully concluded its participation at the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2024, held at Messe Düsseldorf, Germany. At the expo, Kseng Solar highlighted a wide range of solar racking and energy storage solutions tailored for residential, C&I, and utility applications, addressing the growing energy market demands. With ample stock in the Netherlands warehouse, Kseng Solar ensures quick delivery to meet client's immediate needs.



Presented Products- Roof Solar Mounting Solutions: Ballast Roof Mounting System, Tile Roof Mounting System, Metal Roof Mounting System- Ground Solar Mounting Solutions: Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel Ground Mounting System, Aluminum Ground Mounting System- Solar Carport Mounting System- Easy Solar Bracket/Kit: Universal Easy Solar Bracket/Kit, Balcony Easy Solar Bracket/Kit- Energy Storage SolutionsAs one of the world's largest solar markets, Germany has raised its 2030 solar target from 100GW to 215GW. This ambitious target, coupled with strong policy support and market demand, brings new opportunities for Kseng Solar's solar racking and energy storage solutions in the market. Having a deep presence in Germany and across Europe, Kseng Solar owns a local office and warehouse in the Netherlands to ensure comprehensive localized service and quick delivery.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production, Kseng Solar is committed to delivering more efficient and reliable solar racking and energy storage solutions to the region, supporting the clean energy transition in Germany and the wider Europe.