ACP Statement on COP Approval for US Wind's Maryland Offshore Wind Project

WASHINGTON D.C., December 3, 2024 - The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from Anne Reynolds, ACP Vice President for Offshore Wind after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) approved the Construction and Operations Plan for US Wind's Maryland Offshore Wind Project. Located off Maryland and Delaware, the project will generate up to 2 GW of renewable energy, powering more than 600,000 homes. It will create nearly 2,680 jobs annually over seven years and includes up to 114 wind turbines across two phases, MarWin and Momentum Wind, which have secured Maryland's offshore renewable energy certificates:


"ACP commends BOEM for approving the Construction and Operations Plan for the Maryland Offshore Wind Project. This approval enables Maryland to meet growing demand for electricity, drive economic growth and job creation, and bolster American energy security.

"The project will generate substantial economic investment in the state, including the establishment of a new domestic manufacturing facility at Sparrows Point, paired with new, high-quality American jobs, to produce critical steel components for the projects.

"The offshore wind industry appreciates the significant efforts of BOEM to conduct this comprehensive and long-term environmental review, including consideration of the input from multiple and diverse stakeholders."
About ACP: The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing over 800 energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, green hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.

