Eligo Energy Can Better Serve its Customers Thanks to POWWR Risk360

POWWR, the respected energy software provider, today announces that leading retail electricity supplier Eligo Energy has reaffirmed its commitment to use POWWR's Risk360 solution to improve its modelling capabilities so that it can provide optimum customer service. POWWR's Risk360 solution provides Eligo with accurate demand forecasting, scheduling, pricing, and settlements via a single intuitive platform.



As a leading retail electricity supplier, Eligo partners with preferred brokers and affiliates throughout the country. It offers competitive products, innovative solutions and technology applications that powers the growth of businesses across ten states. Leadership in technology integration and innovative product offerings set Eligo apart. "We have spent a lot of time building tools that allow our customers to better understand their energy usage, and have chosen POWWR's Risk360 solution as this helps us meet those goals," explains Michael Osowski, CEO at Eligo.Popular with energy suppliers worldwide, Risk360 sets a new standard in data transparency, providing accurate demand forecasting, scheduling, and position reporting via a single intuitive platform. Risk360 automatically updates daily with any changes in the market and includes a multitude of data points such as future contract lengths, hedges, and forward price marks so that companies such as Eligo and its customers can optimally minimize their risk."We pride ourselves in supplying energy at affordable rates. But we can only do this by better understanding the market and how each customer uses energy. Risk360 helps us do this so that we can provide a customized plan for each customer that will save them money through reduced, predictable monthly bills, and plans of up to 36 months," says Osowski. "Plus, with 100% green energy options, our customers can benefit the environment as well as their wallet."Eligo already has a large mix of renewable energy markets in which it is active, and the company is growing rapidly. "The future looks bright for Eligo," adds Matt Tormollen, CEO at POWWR. "Risk360 and our expert managed services team provides Eligo with intelligence and insight, so that it can continue to grow and do what it does best. Provide its customers with customized solutions that power their growth and saves them money."