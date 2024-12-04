Strata Clean Energy Announces Successful Completion of 70 MW/280 MWh Inland Empire Energy Storage Project in California

Strata Clean Energy, a leader in energy storage and renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of the Inland Empire Energy Storage project, located in Rialto, California.



The 70MW/280MWh Inland Empire Energy Storage project is designed to store excess energy generated during periods of low demand to be released during periods of peak demand, aiding in grid modernization efforts while supporting California's renewable energy targets."We are thrilled to celebrate the successful completion of the Inland Empire Energy Storage Project, a milestone that will support California's transition to renewable energy and enhancement of grid reliability across the region," said Bob Schaffeld, President of Strata Clean Energy. "This project reflects our commitment to advancing energy storage solutions and delivering results that support a sustainable, renewable-powered grid."The completion of this project highlights the strong partnership between Strata Clean Energy and Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), who are working towards building a more resilient clean energy future. The Inland Empire Energy Storage project is also a notable example of a renewable investment in a community with a longstanding dependence on major natural gas-related activities. Seamless interconnection with Southern California Edison (SCE) and PG&E allowed the project to achieve a Commercial Operation Date of October 9, 2024.Strata Clean Energy and its affiliates are a vertically integrated company specializing in solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and operations and maintenance (O&M). With over 170 projects in operation and more than 6 GW of solar and 22 GWh of storage in development, Strata Clean Energy is a leader in the clean energy sector, with a strong presence in the Western U.S. and offices in Denver and Scottsdale.IMAGE: (From Left to Right) Congressman Pete Aguilar, Strata President Bob Schaffeld, Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson, and Congresswoman Norma TorresAbout Strata Clean EnergyStrata Clean Energy, LLC, and its affiliates (collectively "Strata") are a vertically integrated solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) company. Strata has deep utility experience with more than 170 projects in operation, over 6 GW of PV solar and 22 GWh of storage in development, and 4.2GW under management across the United States. Strata is focused on delivering best-in-class projects by imposing industry-leading quality assurance standards on our global manufacturers and suppliers, reducing risk, increasing efficiency, and maximizing cost-competitiveness for our customers. Learn more about our company by visiting our website at http://www.stratacleanenergy.com.