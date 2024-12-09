SolarEdge Begins Shipping 'USA Edition' Home Battery, Expanding Company's End-to-End, Domestic Content Portfolio

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced it is now shipping the new SolarEdge Home Battery 'USA Edition', completing its comprehensive portfolio of domestically manufactured solar and storage products designed to qualify for the Domestic Content Bonus Credit as currently guided by the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service.i



The SolarEdge Home Battery 'USA Edition' joins the Company's existing lineup of U.S. "domestic content" designated optimized inverters and power optimizers, helping TPOs, PPAs, lease providers, and commercial system owners maximize potential domestic content incentives across their entire solar-plus-storage installations. The battery provides 9.7kWh of storage capacity and features SolarEdge ONE, the Company's next-generation energy optimization system, which maximizes energy savings by intelligently managing solar export during peak rate periods."SolarEdge has been a crucial technology partner, and together we have delivered thousands of storage solutions in markets where batteries are mission-critical such as Puerto Rico, California, and Illinois. Their new USA Edition battery enables us to further strengthen our domestic supply chain while emphasizing the American-made story that many of our customers are looking for," said Mikey Heinz, CEO at leading installer Bright Ops. "With production based in the U.S., we can now offer homeowners SolarEdge's reliable and field-proven energy storage solutions, coupled with domestic content benefits.""By expanding our U.S. manufacturing capabilities to include energy storage, SolarEdge is delivering on our commitment to provide installers with a domestically produced battery," said Bertrand Vandewiele, General Manager of SolarEdge North America. "This portfolio approach not only helps our customers maximize available incentives but also strengthens the reliability of their supply chain with consistent access to U.S. products."The addition of battery manufacturing strengthens SolarEdge's domestic production infrastructure, which already supplies significant volumes of power optimizers and inverters to the U.S. market. For homeowners across the country, particularly those in markets like California operating under NEM 3.0, the combination of domestically produced solar and storage equipment provides enhanced economic benefits while supporting American manufacturing jobs.The SolarEdge Home Battery 'USA Edition', along with other domestically manufactured products, features a dedicated SKU to simplify qualification tracking for the domestic content bonus credit. *About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. Visit us at: solaredge.com.