EU PVSEC 2025 in Spain: Pioneering the Next Generation of Photovoltaics

The European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC) proudly announces the appointment of Prof. Carlos del Cañizo, former Director of the Solar Energy Institute at the Technical University of Madrid, as the General Chair of the 42nd edition. The EU PVSEC 2025 will take place from 22 to 26 September in Bilbao, Spain.Prof. del Cañizo is a renowned expert in photovoltaic research and a leading voice in the development of solar technologies. With his deep expertise and commitment to advancing renewable energy, he will guide the EU PVSEC 2025 to further strengthen its role as the premier platform for PV innovation.Spain: A Leader in the Solar Energy RevolutionSpain is at the forefront of Europe's transition to renewable energy, with photovoltaics playing a vital role in achieving the country's ambitious climate goals. As one of Europe's sunniest nations, Spain has seen significant growth in PV deployment, which is supported by innovative research institutions and progressive government policies. Hosting the EU PVSEC 2025 in Bilbao underscores Spain's leadership in renewable energy and highlights the city's dedication to sustainability and innovation.Prof. del Cañizo expressed his excitement, stating, "It is an honour to serve as General Chair of the 42nd EU PVSEC in Bilbao. As the solar energy industry enters a transformative phase, this event will be pivotal in driving collaboration, innovation, and the advancement of photovoltaic technologies. I look forward to welcoming the global PV community to Spain."Call for Papers OpenThe EU PVSEC 2025 invites researchers, innovators, and visionaries in the photovoltaic field to submit their latest work. With a rich history of hosting transformative ideas, the conference is a unique opportunity to present your groundbreaking research and engage with a global audience. Submissions are welcome until 31 January 2025, and these contributions will set the stage for the future of photovoltaics. Don't miss your chance to influence the global PV agenda and join the dialogue that shapes tomorrow's energy solutions.Exhibition Early Bird DiscountThe EU PVSEC 2025 Exhibition offers a unique platform for organisations to engage with the global PV community. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to connect with researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers, fostering meaningful exchanges on the future of photovoltaics.Early registration discounts are available: book by 31 January 2025 for a 10% discount or by 28 February 2025 for a 5% discount. Early bookings also ensure priority placement within the exhibition space. Join us in showcasing the latest innovations and contributing to the advancement of the solar energy sector.For those interested in wider exposure, opportunities for sponsorship are available to further align your organisation with the global PV community and support the success of this leading event.Background EU PVSECThe EU PVSEC is the world's leading forum for PV research and development and the biggest conference on PV solar energy. With a history of over 40 years, the EU PVSEC is the longest running, renowned PV conference in the world.The scientific programme is coordinated by the European Commission Joint Research Centre.